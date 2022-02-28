ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#28. El Chorro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (754 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5550 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253-4120
Tripadvisor

#27. Virtu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (654 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3701 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-5516
Tripadvisor

#26. Franco's Italian Caffe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4327 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-3316
Tripadvisor

#25. Top of the Rock Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2000 W Westcourt Way Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes, Tempe, AZ 85282-1005
Tripadvisor

#24. J & G Steakhouse at The Phoenician

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6000 E Camelback Rd 5th Floor, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-1949
Tripadvisor

#23. Cafe Monarch

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (974 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6939 E 1st Ave Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85251-4329
Tripadvisor

#22. Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253-5218
Tripadvisor

#21. Prado at Omni Montelucia Resort & Spa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: European, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4949 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253-4139
Tripadvisor

#20. Dahl & Diluca Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Rt 89 Sedona Arizona, Phoenix, AZ
Tripadvisor

#19. Quiessence at The Farm

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6106 S 32nd St Southern & 32nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85042-4810
Tripadvisor

#18. Mancuso's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 E Washington St Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2428
Tripadvisor

#17. Avanti Restaurants of Distinction

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2728 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-8226
Tripadvisor

#16. Compass Arizona Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 N 2nd St The Hyatt Regency, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2304
Tripadvisor

#15. Wrigley Mansion - Geordie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 2501 E Telewa Trl, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Tomaso's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2307
Tripadvisor

#13. Lon's at the Hermosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (945 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5532 N Palo Cristi Rd The Hermosa Inn, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253-7517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5455 E High St, Phoenix, AZ 85054-5463
Tripadvisor

#11. Vincent's on Camelback

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2617
Tripadvisor

#10. Roy's Restaurant - Desert Ridge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (631 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5350 E Marriott Dr inside the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tripadvisor

#9. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3626 E Ray Rd Ahwatukee, Phoenix, AZ 85044-7114
Tripadvisor

#8. T. Cook's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5200 E Camelback Rd At Royal Palms Resort, Phoenix, AZ 85018-3020
Tripadvisor

#7. Durant's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (808 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118
Tripadvisor

#6. Stockyards Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (586 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5009 E Washington St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85034-2023
Tripadvisor

#5. Tarbell's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3213 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2307
Tripadvisor

#4. Different Pointe of View

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11111 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Tripadvisor

#3. Binkley's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2320 E Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6622
Tripadvisor

#2. Steak 44

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (817 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-1623
Tripadvisor

#1. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2502 E Camelback Rd Ste 199, Phoenix, AZ 85016
