Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Rochester that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#17. Max Of Eastman Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 25 Gibbs Street Ste 114, Rochester, NY 14607

#16. Max of Eastman Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 387 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604-2125

#15. Pane Vino On The Avenue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3400 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-4725

#14. Max Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1456 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1008

#13. REDD Rochester

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 24 Winthrop St, Rochester, NY 14607-1326

#12. Grinnell's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1696 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1417

#11. Michael's Valley Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1694 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2500

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 22 Celebration Drive, Rochester, NY 14620

#9. Lento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 274 N Goodman St Ste A101, Rochester, NY 14607-1154

#8. Next Door by Wegmans

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3220 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-4608

#7. Char

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 550 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2034

#6. Avvino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2541 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-3123

#5. Tournedos Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607-1704

#4. Rooney's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 90 Henrietta St, Rochester, NY 14620-1548

#3. Ristorante Lucano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1815 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610-1823

#2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (505 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513

#1. Pane Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 175 N Water St, Rochester, NY 14604-1131

