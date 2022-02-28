ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5y69_0clMhjqA00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Rochester that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwkWu_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7hqD_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#16. Max of Eastman Place

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 387 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604-2125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Pane Vino On The Avenue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3400 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-4725
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emh9r_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#14. Max Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1456 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. REDD Rochester

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Winthrop St, Rochester, NY 14607-1326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Grinnell's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1696 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdyoG_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#11. Michael's Valley Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1694 Penfield Rd, Rochester, NY 14625-2500
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A22C7_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 22 Celebration Drive, Rochester, NY 14620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Lin5_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 274 N Goodman St Ste A101, Rochester, NY 14607-1154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Next Door by Wegmans

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3220 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-4608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIdmy_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#7. Char

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 550 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-2034
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XRIh_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#6. Avvino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2541 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-3123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Tournedos Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 Broadway, Rochester, NY 14607-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G5Im_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rooney's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 90 Henrietta St, Rochester, NY 14620-1548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ristorante Lucano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1815 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14610-1823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBpP2_0clMhjqA00
Tripadvisor

#2. Black & Blue Steak and Crab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (505 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3349 Monroe Ave Pittsford Plaza, Rochester, NY 14618-5513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pane Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 175 N Water St, Rochester, NY 14604-1131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Texas De Brazil#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Eastman Place Rating#Gibbs Street Ste 114#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Contemporary Price#Italian
Stacker

Stacker

