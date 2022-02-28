DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Diego that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Crab Catcher Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

Tripadvisor

#29. Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (877 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 658 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6916

Tripadvisor

#28. Tidal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA 92109-7905

Tripadvisor

#27. The Med

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1132 Prospect St La Valencia Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4533

Tripadvisor

#26. Lou & Mickey's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 224 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6958

Tripadvisor

#25. Addison Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130-4900

Tripadvisor

#24. Nobu San Diego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (745 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 207 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6908

Tripadvisor

#23. Water Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017

Tripadvisor

#22. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 668 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7012

Tripadvisor

#21. Manhattan of La Jolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7766 Fay Ave Empress Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

Tripadvisor

#20. Crown Room Brunch at Hotel del Coronado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2986

Tripadvisor

#19. George's at the Cove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1250 Prospect St Ste 110, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3680

Tripadvisor

#18. JRDN Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109-2407

Tripadvisor

#17. AVANT Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2112

Tripadvisor

#16. Herb & Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Tripadvisor

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1355 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Tripadvisor

#14. Mister A'S

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (805 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2550 5th Ave 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92103-6612

Tripadvisor

#13. Grant Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

Tripadvisor

#12. Chez Loma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1132 Loma Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2851

Tripadvisor

#11. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 380 K Street at 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

Tripadvisor

#10. The Marine Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3237

Tripadvisor

#9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101

Tripadvisor

#8. Juniper & Ivy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-1739

Tripadvisor

#7. Cowboy Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218

Tripadvisor

#6. Island Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,051 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

Tripadvisor

#5. Top of the Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,430 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

Tripadvisor

#3. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045

Tripadvisor

#2. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

Tripadvisor

#1. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085

