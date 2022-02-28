ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tffvj_0clMhixR00
DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Diego that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3tgm_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#30. Crab Catcher Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yn5OS_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (877 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 658 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6916
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hArvd_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#28. Tidal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA 92109-7905
Tripadvisor

#27. The Med

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1132 Prospect St La Valencia Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4533
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LesBX_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#26. Lou & Mickey's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 224 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6958
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCTxe_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#25. Addison Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130-4900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K9pa_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#24. Nobu San Diego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (745 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 207 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6908
Tripadvisor

#23. Water Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (552 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017
Tripadvisor

#22. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 668 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoGdA_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#21. Manhattan of La Jolla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7766 Fay Ave Empress Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309
Tripadvisor

#20. Crown Room Brunch at Hotel del Coronado

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2986
Tripadvisor

#19. George's at the Cove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1250 Prospect St Ste 110, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3680
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LawNy_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#18. JRDN Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109-2407
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rOov_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#17. AVANT Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2112
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CeKS_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Herb & Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hvrou_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1355 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X73NZ_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mister A'S

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (805 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2550 5th Ave 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92103-6612
Tripadvisor

#13. Grant Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (455 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tDtO_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Chez Loma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1132 Loma Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2851
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cn7Hm_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 380 K Street at 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00d5Sf_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Marine Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUTz9_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101
Tripadvisor

#8. Juniper & Ivy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-1739
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9hQU_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cowboy Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uo39F_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Island Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,051 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiIN0_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Top of the Market - San Diego

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806
Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,430 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ke8xY_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#3. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfkOA_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#2. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8n2k_0clMhixR00
Tripadvisor

#1. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085
