Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Nashville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-5200

#29. Oak Steakhouse Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203

#28. Husk Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210-2042

#27. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2525 W End Ave Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37203-1738

#26. The Palm - Nashville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (748 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252

#25. Valentino's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1808 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203-2308

#24. etc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3790 Bedford Ave, Nashville, TN 37215-2571

#23. Capitol Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (890 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 231 6th Ave N The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville, TN 37219-1903

#22. House of Cards

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 119 3rd Ave S Lower Level, Nashville, TN 37201-2032

#21. Moto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1120 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

#20. Sambuca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4040

#19. Sperry's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5109 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205-2802

#18. Trattoria Il Mulino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 144 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4252

#17. Margot Cafe & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1017 Woodland St Five Points/East Nashville, Nashville, TN 37206-2814

#16. Virago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1126 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3106

#15. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3015 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203-1344

#14. Josephine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2316 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2429

#13. The Catbird Seat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-2701

#12. 5th and Taylor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1411 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2727

#11. Old Hickory Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2800 Opryland Dr Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

#10. Rolf and Daughters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (574 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208-2638

#9. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 250 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4206

#8. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 166 2nd Ave N Ste A, Nashville, TN 37201-1929

#7. Kayne Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105

#6. M Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 209 10th Ave S #223, Nashville, TN 37203-4144

#5. The Standard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731

#4. Etch Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201-2215

#3. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Nashville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (540 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611

#2. The Chef and I on Ninth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 611 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

