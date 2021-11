Kyle and JD preview the upcoming St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks clash. We discuss the rich history between the two teams, and if the Blues are good or a product of their early-season opponents? Then we break down the defensive pairs and forward lines of the Blues (9:00) and why the San Jose Sharks’ transition game and special teams are going to be very important (13:00). We finish by talking about why Adin Hill is going to be crucial to the game (19:00) and our game predictions (23:00).

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO