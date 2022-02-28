Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Louisville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Swizzle Dinner & Drinks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 N Fourth St 25th Floor, Louisville, KY 40202-3054

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 402 S 2nd St Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-1418

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Clover Lane Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 211 Clover Ln, Louisville, KY 40207-2754

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Bistro Le Relais

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2817 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-3166

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 626 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2972

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Grassa Gramma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2210 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222-6431

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. La Chasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1353

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6100 Dutchmans Ln Kaden Tower - 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3900 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8100

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. 610 Magnolia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 610 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY 40208-2240

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Mesh Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3608 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 West Main Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Decca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 812 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206-1658

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Anoosh Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4864 Brownsboro Ctr, Louisville, KY 40207-2381

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Le Moo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Porcini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2669

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. River House Restaurant & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (342 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3015 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207-1012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bourbon's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2255 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2407

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Seviche A Latin Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1156

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Eddie Merlot's Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 455 South 4th Street #102 4th Street W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202-2593

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (473 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 150 S 5th St, Louisville, KY 40202-3102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Volare Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2410

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Brendon's Catch 23

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 505 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-2503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Proof on Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 702 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2634

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 450 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-3421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Varanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2106 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Buck's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 425 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY 40203-3086

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 325 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-4254

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. English Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 335 W Broadway The Brown Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-2105

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Jack Fry's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1007 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1317

- Read more on Tripadvisor