Louisville, KY

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPdut_0clMhLqq00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Louisville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WofM4_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#30. Swizzle Dinner & Drinks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 N Fourth St 25th Floor, Louisville, KY 40202-3054
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3MlB_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#29. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 402 S 2nd St Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-1418
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3xLr_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#28. Clover Lane Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 211 Clover Ln, Louisville, KY 40207-2754
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uK9o_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#27. Bistro Le Relais

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2817 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-3166
Tripadvisor

#26. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 626 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2972
Tripadvisor

#25. Grassa Gramma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2210 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222-6431
Tripadvisor

#24. La Chasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1359 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1353
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCcLl_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Dutchmans Ln Kaden Tower - 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205
Tripadvisor

#22. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3900 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8100
Tripadvisor

#21. 610 Magnolia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 610 W Magnolia Ave, Louisville, KY 40208-2240
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKqK2_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#20. Mesh Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3608 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUh3N_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#19. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 West Main Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVIMV_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#18. Decca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 812 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40206-1658
Tripadvisor

#17. Anoosh Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4864 Brownsboro Ctr, Louisville, KY 40207-2381
Tripadvisor

#16. Le Moo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2821
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C66zR_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#15. Porcini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2669
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuwIU_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#14. River House Restaurant & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3015 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207-1012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0osO_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bourbon's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2255 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2407
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22x3mA_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#12. Seviche A Latin Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1156
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7GLd_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#11. Eddie Merlot's Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 455 South 4th Street #102 4th Street W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202-2593
Tripadvisor

#10. Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (473 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 S 5th St, Louisville, KY 40202-3102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOuqk_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#9. Volare Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2410
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdEcE_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#8. Brendon's Catch 23

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 505 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-2503
Tripadvisor

#7. Proof on Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 702 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2634
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO3KJ_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#6. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 450 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-3421
Tripadvisor

#5. Varanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2106 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVAD2_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#4. Buck's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 425 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY 40203-3086
Tripadvisor

#3. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 325 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-4254
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMHSt_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#2. English Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 335 W Broadway The Brown Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-2105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZKJI_0clMhLqq00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jack Fry's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1007 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1317
