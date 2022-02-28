Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Naples that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Alexander's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4077 Tamiami Trl N Ste D101, Naples, FL 34103-3505

#29. Sea Salt

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102-7055

#28. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (565 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8985 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34108

#27. Bayside Seafood Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (694 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4270 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103-2208

#26. Dorona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2110 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4807

#25. The Continental

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (670 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1205 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102-7201

#24. Escargot 41

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4339 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3106

#23. KC American Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 885 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

#22. Chops City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Grill, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 837 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6648

#21. Sophia's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (870 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3545 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109-3830

#20. Campiello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,705 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1177 3rd St S, Naples, FL 34102-7056

#19. The Bay House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,011 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 799 Walkerbilt Rd, Naples, FL 34110-1519

#18. Bleu Provence

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1234 8th St S, Naples, FL 34102-7320

#17. Stoney's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 403 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102-6454

#16. The Claw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 221 9th St S Fl 34102 Located inside the Bellasera Resort, Naples, FL 34102-6258

#15. M Waterfront Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4300 Gulf Shore Blvd N The Village Shops On Venetian Bay, Naples, FL 34103-2243

#14. BiCE

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6547

#13. The Turtle Club Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,698 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9225 Gulf Shore Drive At the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, Naples, FL 34108

#12. The French

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 365 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6575

#11. The Catch of the Pelican

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 475 Seagate Dr Located at Naples Grande Beach Resort, Naples, FL 34103-2413

#10. USS Nemo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,846 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3745 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3718

#9. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (541 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 699 5th Avenue S Adjacent To The Inn On Fifth, Naples, FL 34102

#8. The Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, FL 34108-2371

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (809 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9005 Mercato Dr, Naples, FL 34108

#6. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,962 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 698 4th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6369

#5. Fuse Global Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Gastropub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2500 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4470

#4. T-Michaels Steak and Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd N The Village on Venetian Bay, Naples, FL 34103-2212

#3. Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,544 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Healthy

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 865 5th Ave S 41 And 5th, Naples, FL 34102-6605

#2. Caffe dell'Amore

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (875 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Neapolitan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N Ste 154 Suite #154, Naples, FL 34102-4971

#1. BALEEN Naples

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,891 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9891 Gulf Shore Dr, Naples, FL 34108-2019

