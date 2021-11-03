The Holidays are Here on Amazon Music With Exclusive New Songs and Christmas Covers From Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, Summer Walker, and Cœur de pirate

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.

