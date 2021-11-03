The Holidays are Here on Amazon Music With Exclusive New Songs and Christmas Covers From Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, Summer Walker, and Cœur de pirate
New music, artist merch, and podcast episodes arrive on Amazon Music today and throughout the season, including Amazon Original songs for the holidays from Sech, Norah Jones, She & Him, NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, JUDAH., Olivia Dean, La Oreja de Van Gogh, George Ezra, and Lang Lang!. For a limited time,...www.dailyrecordnews.com
