CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Holidays are Here on Amazon Music With Exclusive New Songs and Christmas Covers From Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, Summer Walker, and Cœur de pirate

By Amazon Canada
dailyrecordnews.com
 8 days ago

New music, artist merch, and podcast episodes arrive on Amazon Music today and throughout the season, including Amazon Original songs for the holidays from Sech, Norah Jones, She & Him, NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot, JUDAH., Olivia Dean, La Oreja de Van Gogh, George Ezra, and Lang Lang!. For a limited time,...

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

Adele debuts new song 'Hold On' in Amazon holiday ad

Adele debuted a new song, "Hold On," ahead of the release of her album "30." The song can be heard in an Amazon holiday commercial that shows a young girl walking through a subway station and then into the light to her school friends. She is also seen studying and sitting alone on a park bench.
MUSIC
NME

Adele previews new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon’s Christmas advert

Adele has given a preview of ‘Hold On’, another new track from her upcoming album ‘30’, in Amazon’s Christmas advert. The ad, which premiered today (November 8), is soundtracked by the gentle piano-led ballad. “I swear to god I’m such a mess / The harder that I try, I regress,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lang Lang
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Norah Jones
Person
George Ezra
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Alessia Cara
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

New music roundup: Camila Cabello delivers a bilingual bop, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis reunite & more

Today’s New Music Friday includes a bilingual collaboration, the reunion of and Ryan Lewis, and a dash of Christmas cheer thrown in for good measure. Cultural forces unite as Camila Cabello teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers and hit producer Tainy on “Oh Na Na,” a bilingual bop that blends lyrics in English and Spanish. The three singers co-wrote the catchy track.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Music Streaming#She Him#Needtobreathe#Amazon Music Unlimited#Cnw#French
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones, Alessia Cara, And Olivia Dean Cover Holiday Classics For Amazon

With Halloween out of the way, Amazon is launching into full holiday season mode with a slate of exclusive Christmas music from Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Olivia Dean, Summer Walker, and more. “Doing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ was super exciting since it’s such a classic Christmas tune,” said Cara. “Given the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CMT

Dan + Shay Tease New Christmas Music

If Brett Young and the Pistol Annies aren’t enough to whet your holiday tune whistle, maybe record-breaking streaming country stars Dan + Shay getting into the mix could solve that problem. Yes, the “10,000 Hours” vocalists have teased that they — within a week — could have some jingle songs in the offing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Macklemore, Camila Cabello, John Mayer and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
UPI News

Coldplay releases new live EP exclusively on Amazon Music

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Coldplay released on Friday a new live EP titled Live from Climate Pledge Arena exclusively through Amazon Music. The live EP contains songs that Coldplay performed recently at Seattle's new Climate Pledge Arena. The EP contains live versions of "Viva La Vida," "Human Heart," "People of...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

New Music Releases November 5: Post Malone & The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Blake Shelton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up for "One Right Now," the second single off of Posty's upcoming fourth studio album. Travis Scott dropped a two-pack of new singles, "ESCAPE PLAN" and "MAFIA." And the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up, Silk Sonic, released their third single, "Smokin Out the Window," ahead of next week's album release.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Alessia Cara transforms into Amy Winehouse for Halloween 2021

Alessia Cara paid homage to her biggest musical inspiration for Halloween this year. On Sunday, the 25-year-old Canadian singer shared on Instagram and Twitter of her costume where she channeled the late Amy Winehouse in a perfect tribute. Cara fully nailed the look, weaving in some of Winehouse’s signature looks...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Summer Walker Returns With New 20-Song Album, 'Still Over It'

Summer Walker released her sophomore studio album Still Over It on Friday, now streaming everywhere. The empowering 20-track project is considered to be a progression of stories in chronological order, and features Cardi B, City Girls‘ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, Omarion and Ciara. Still...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy