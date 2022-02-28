ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnL6H_0clMhB1a00
DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Baltimore that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCVWS_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#28. Serengeti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2839M Smith Ave Md 21209, Baltimore, MD 21209-1426
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhKEP_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Eastern Avenue Pier 5 Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez03V_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#26. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX4Pa_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#25. The Bygone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 International Dr 29th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202-4932
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAoib_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#24. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-2405
Tripadvisor

#23. Aldo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 306 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4333
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6Fyk_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (901 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 711 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4694
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199YAv_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#21. Loch Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 International Dr Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21202-4650
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdDUv_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Black Olive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 814 S Bond St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3346
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FXnT_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#19. Azumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 725 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4647
Tripadvisor

#18. Cosima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Falls Rd Mill 1, Baltimore, MD 21211-2474
Tripadvisor

#17. Tagliata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4646
Tripadvisor

#16. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Pratt St Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UL1UB_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#15. Magdalena, A Maryland Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 205 E Biddle St The Ivy Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202-3941
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaaO4_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#14. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4385
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKCT0_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#13. Rec Pier Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSiG0_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#12. Cinghiale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 822 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4347
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuUuS_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#11. Woodberry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2010 Clipper Park Rd No. 126, Baltimore, MD 21211-1439
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41v0CI_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#10. Restaurante Tio Pepe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 E Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyfSy_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#9. Rusty Scupper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,959 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 402 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230-3990
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3aJV_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3886
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1917_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ouzo Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4631
Tripadvisor

#6. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 600 E Pratt St #102, Baltimore, MD 21202-3354
Tripadvisor

#5. Petit Louis Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4800 Roland Ave Roland Park, Baltimore, MD 21210-2393
Tripadvisor

#4. Sotto Sopra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 N Charles St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21201-4413
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeWTS_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#3. La Scala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1012 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4326
Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLveb_0clMhB1a00
Tripadvisor

#1. Charleston Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4631
