Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Baltimore, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Baltimore that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#28. Serengeti

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2839M Smith Ave Md 21209, Baltimore, MD 21209-1426

#27. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 711 Eastern Avenue Pier 5 Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202

#26. Gordon Ramsay Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058

#25. The Bygone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 International Dr 29th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202-4932

#24. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-2405

#23. Aldo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 306 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4333

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (901 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 711 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4694

#21. Loch Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 International Dr Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21202-4650

#20. The Black Olive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 814 S Bond St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3346

#19. Azumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 725 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4647

#18. Cosima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 Falls Rd Mill 1, Baltimore, MD 21211-2474

#17. Tagliata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1012 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4646

#16. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 E Pratt St Suite 102, Baltimore, MD 21202

#15. Magdalena, A Maryland Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 205 E Biddle St The Ivy Hotel, Baltimore, MD 21202-3941

#14. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (428 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4385

#13. Rec Pier Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1715 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231-3417

#12. Cinghiale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (547 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 822 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4347

#11. Woodberry Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2010 Clipper Park Rd No. 126, Baltimore, MD 21211-1439

#10. Restaurante Tio Pepe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (465 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 E Franklin St, Baltimore, MD 21202

#9. Rusty Scupper

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,959 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 402 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230-3990

#8. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202-3886

#7. Ouzo Bay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4631

#6. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 600 E Pratt St #102, Baltimore, MD 21202-3354

#5. Petit Louis Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4800 Roland Ave Roland Park, Baltimore, MD 21210-2393

#4. Sotto Sopra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 405 N Charles St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21201-4413

#3. La Scala

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (892 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1012 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21202-4326

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202

#1. Charleston Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Lancaster St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4631

