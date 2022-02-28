DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Richmond that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#23. Pomegranate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 3321 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403

#22. Aloi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 3103 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230-4407

#21. Longoven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2939 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230-4827

#20. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Swiss, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9704 Gayton Rd, Richmond, VA 23238

#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 131 Ste 131, Richmond, VA 23235

#18. Brenner Pass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3200 Rockbridge St Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230-4333

#17. Spoonbread Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2526 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-4412

#16. Chez Max

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10622 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238-4702

#15. Ciao Capri

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10478 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233-3548

#14. Halfway House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10301 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23237-3737

#13. Maple & Pine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4268

#12. Acacia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2601 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5118

#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11500 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23113

#10. Buckhead's Restaurant & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6436

#9. Julep's New Southern Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 420 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1912

#8. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (702 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4708 Old Main St, Richmond, VA 23231-3038

#7. Sunday Champagne Brunch at the Jefferson Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009

#6. Shagbark

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd Ste 175, Richmond, VA 23230-2430

#5. La Grotta Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1809

#4. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822

#3. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11800 West Broad Street Ste 1092, Richmond, VA 23233

#2. Lemaire Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (767 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009

#1. L'Opossum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 626 China St, Richmond, VA 23220-6217

