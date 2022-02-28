ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVVZT_0clMhA8r00
DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Richmond that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdjJD_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pomegranate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 3321 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Aloi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 3103 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230-4407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDLsU_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#21. Longoven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 2939 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230-4827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXJbg_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Swiss, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9704 Gayton Rd, Richmond, VA 23238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGjWo_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9200 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 131 Ste 131, Richmond, VA 23235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5PBy_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#18. Brenner Pass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3200 Rockbridge St Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230-4333
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Spoonbread Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2526 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdr7e_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chez Max

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10622 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238-4702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Ciao Capri

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10478 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233-3548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Halfway House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10301 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA 23237-3737
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTR31_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#13. Maple & Pine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4268
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inWPy_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#12. Acacia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2601 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEXbN_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11500 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Buckhead's Restaurant & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8510 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229-6436
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PMrs_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#9. Julep's New Southern Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 420 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q15UQ_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4708 Old Main St, Richmond, VA 23231-3038
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dXUn_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#7. Sunday Champagne Brunch at the Jefferson Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuZER_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#6. Shagbark

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd Ste 175, Richmond, VA 23230-2430
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgfOi_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#5. La Grotta Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU2Yb_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#4. Bookbinder's Seafood & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2306 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223-7822
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSRPO_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#3. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11800 West Broad Street Ste 1092, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QugPf_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lemaire Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (767 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPq02_0clMhA8r00
Tripadvisor

#1. L'Opossum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 626 China St, Richmond, VA 23220-6217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Dglimages#Big Data#Americans#Pomegranate Rating#Aloi Rating
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy