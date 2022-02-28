ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. The Grill on the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569
Tripadvisor

#29. Knife Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108
Tripadvisor

#28. Jasper’s Uptown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4511 McKinney Ave D-sc112, Dallas, TX 75205-4213
Tripadvisor

#27. Town Hearth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915
Tripadvisor

#26. Gemma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2323 N Henderson Ave Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75206-8378
Tripadvisor

#25. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320
Tripadvisor

#24. Dallas Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812
Tripadvisor

#23. Sevy's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8201 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75225-6206
Tripadvisor

#22. Nick & Sam's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (676 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200
Tripadvisor

#21. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-4802
Tripadvisor

#20. Javier's Gourmet Mexicano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402
Tripadvisor

#19. Cafe Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729
Tripadvisor

#18. Cadot Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 18111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5470
Tripadvisor

#17. SER Steak + Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207
Tripadvisor

#16. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219
Tripadvisor

#15. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240
Tripadvisor

#14. Dragonfly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020
Tripadvisor

#13. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Park District

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954
Tripadvisor

#12. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705
Tripadvisor

#11. YO Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202
Tripadvisor

#10. Fearing's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873
Tripadvisor

#9. Al Biernat's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313
Tripadvisor

#8. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104
Tripadvisor

#7. Lavendou

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496
Tripadvisor

#6. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201
Tripadvisor

#5. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (904 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938
Tripadvisor

#4. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961
Tripadvisor

#3. Saint Martin's Wine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030
Tripadvisor

#2. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403
Tripadvisor

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349
