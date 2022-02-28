KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Grill on the Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-1569

#29. Knife Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206-5108

#28. Jasper’s Uptown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4511 McKinney Ave D-sc112, Dallas, TX 75205-4213

#27. Town Hearth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-3915

#26. Gemma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2323 N Henderson Ave Ste 109, Dallas, TX 75206-8378

#25. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2727 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201-1320

#24. Dallas Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1501 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201-4812

#23. Sevy's Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8201 Preston Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75225-6206

#22. Nick & Sam's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (676 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3008 Maple Ave An Uptown Steakhouse, Dallas, TX 75201-1200

#21. The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-4802

#20. Javier's Gourmet Mexicano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (440 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4912 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205-3402

#19. Cafe Pacific

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 24 Highland Park Vlg, Dallas, TX 75205-2729

#18. Cadot Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 18111 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75252-5470

#17. SER Steak + Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2201 North Stemmons Freeway Floor 27, Dallas, TX 75207

#16. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4023 Oak Lawn Ave Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219

#15. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13340 Dallas Pkwy Suite 1369, Dallas, TX 75240

#14. Dragonfly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201-2020

#13. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Park District

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2100 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-1954

#12. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4300 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2705

#11. YO Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 702 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202

#10. Fearing's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2121 McKinney Ave The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, TX 75201-1873

#9. Al Biernat's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4217 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2313

#8. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2101 Cedar Springs Rd Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201-2104

#7. Lavendou

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19009 Preston Rd Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75252-2496

#6. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 Crescent Ct, Dallas, TX 75201

#5. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (904 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2401 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201-1938

#4. Bob's Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202-1961

#3. Saint Martin's Wine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3020 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6030

#2. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10477 Lombardy Ln, Dallas, TX 75220-4349

