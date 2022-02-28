Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Kansas City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#25. Plate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6201 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64113-2241

#24. Lazia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2101 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64108-2024

#23. The Savoy at 21c

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 219 W 9th St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1602

#22. Golden Ox

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1600 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102-1039

#21. Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1830 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1825

#20. Great Plains Cattle Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3200 North Ameristar Drive Ameristar Casino Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64161

#19. The American Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 E 25th St Ste 400, Kansas City, MO 64108-2509

#18. Em Chamas Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6101 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151-3325

#17. Farina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 19 W 19th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1905

#16. Stock Hill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4800 Main St Ste G-001, Kansas City, MO 64112-2510

#15. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Swiss, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 450 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112-2101

#14. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 448 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1903

#13. Affare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: German, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1911 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1917

#12. Novel Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1927 McGee St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1827

#11. Le Fou Frog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1105

#10. Piropos Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Argentinean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4141 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO 64116-1638

#9. Chaz on the Plaza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 325 Ward Pkwy The Raphael Hotel, Kansas City, MO 64112-2111

#8. The Majestic Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (456 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105-1508

#7. JJ's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4810 Roanoke Pkwy (48th & Roanoke Pkwy), Kansas City, MO 64112

#6. Bristol Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 51 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1606

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (758 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4760 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64112

#3. Pierpont's at Union Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (741 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 30 W Pershing Rd Ste 900 Suite 900, located inside Historic Union Station, Kansas City, MO 64108-2464

#2. 801 Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 71 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2918

#1. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 700 W 47th St Ste 115, Kansas City, MO 64112

