New York City, NY

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRckw_0clMgihy00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New York City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJzap_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#30. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 120 W 51st St Rockefeller Center, New York City, NY 10020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTPwp_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#29. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5pKx_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#28. Chefs Club NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 275 Mulberry St Puck Building, New York City, NY 10012-3329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxeML_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#27. Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 23 E 40th St Between Park and Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-0106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKVx1_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#26. BG - Bergdorf Goodman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (512 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 754 5th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-2503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J21Wh_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#25. Del Posto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 85 Tenth Avenue, New York City, NY 10011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEjiQ_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#24. Gabriel Kreuther

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 41 W 42nd St Grace Building, New York City, NY 10036-8003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZZnC_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#23. Indian Accent

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (550 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 123 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-3802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Hangawi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 E 32nd St, New York City, NY 10016-5419
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141s0a_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#21. Gramercy Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,695 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 42 E 20th St Frnt A, New York City, NY 10003-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (937 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 155 E 42nd St, New York City, NY 10017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s83Gu_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#19. Keens Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,649 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 72 West 36th Street, New York City, NY 10018-8025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Musket Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 265 Elizabeth St Houston and Prince, New York City, NY 10012-3989
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxnpb_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#17. Manhatta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 28 Liberty St 60th Floor, New York City, NY 10005-1400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HI5cY_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#16. L'Artusi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 10th St, New York City, NY 10014-6405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OkUN_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#15. Craft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 43 E 19th St, New York City, NY 10003-1304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwlWZ_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 123 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKpJO_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#13. Nerai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 E 54th St Between Madison Avenue & Park Avenue, New York City, NY 10022-4206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoIsH_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#12. Momofuku Ko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 Extra Pl, New York City, NY 10003-8926
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Per Se

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,839 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York City, NY 10019-1158
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9tZ5_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#10. Le Bernardin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,471 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 155 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094ORu_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#9. Gallagher's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 228 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019-5802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bw23e_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#8. Scalini Fedeli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 165 Duane St, New York City, NY 10013-3332
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VwjQ_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#7. Royal 35 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E 35th Street, New York City, NY 10016-3828
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYr3b_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#6. Club A Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,072 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZrId_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bemelmans Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 35 E 76th St, New York City, NY 10021-1827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3ifb_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Modern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,084 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9 W 53rd St, New York City, NY 10019-5401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukoaW_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#3. Daniel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 East 65th Street, New York City, NY 10065-7056
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Jungsik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Harrison St, New York City, NY 10013-2810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1GZq_0clMgihy00
Tripadvisor

#1. Boucherie Union Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 Park Avenue South, New York City, NY 10003-1604
- Read more on Tripadvisor

