Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in New York City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in New York City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 120 W 51st St Rockefeller Center, New York City, NY 10020

#29. Mastro's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (665 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, NY 10019

#28. Chefs Club NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 275 Mulberry St Puck Building, New York City, NY 10012-3329

#27. Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 23 E 40th St Between Park and Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-0106

#26. BG - Bergdorf Goodman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (512 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 754 5th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-2503

#25. Del Posto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 85 Tenth Avenue, New York City, NY 10011

#24. Gabriel Kreuther

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (725 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 41 W 42nd St Grace Building, New York City, NY 10036-8003

#23. Indian Accent

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (550 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 123 W 56th St, New York City, NY 10019-3802

#22. Hangawi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (628 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 E 32nd St, New York City, NY 10016-5419

#21. Gramercy Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,695 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 42 E 20th St Frnt A, New York City, NY 10003-1300

#20. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (937 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 155 E 42nd St, New York City, NY 10017

#19. Keens Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,649 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 72 West 36th Street, New York City, NY 10018-8025

#18. The Musket Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (315 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 265 Elizabeth St Houston and Prince, New York City, NY 10012-3989

#17. Manhatta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 28 Liberty St 60th Floor, New York City, NY 10005-1400

#16. L'Artusi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 228 W 10th St, New York City, NY 10014-6405

#15. Craft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 43 E 19th St, New York City, NY 10003-1304

#14. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (669 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 123 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019

#13. Nerai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 55 E 54th St Between Madison Avenue & Park Avenue, New York City, NY 10022-4206

#12. Momofuku Ko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8 Extra Pl, New York City, NY 10003-8926

#11. Per Se

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,839 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Columbus Cir, New York City, NY 10019-1158

#10. Le Bernardin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 155 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6019

#9. Gallagher's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 228 W 52nd St, New York City, NY 10019-5802

#8. Scalini Fedeli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 165 Duane St, New York City, NY 10013-3332

#7. Royal 35 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 E 35th Street, New York City, NY 10016-3828

#6. Club A Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,072 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 E 58th Street, New York City, NY 10022-2001

#5. Bemelmans Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 35 E 76th St, New York City, NY 10021-1827

#4. The Modern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,084 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9 W 53rd St, New York City, NY 10019-5401

#3. Daniel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 East 65th Street, New York City, NY 10065-7056

#2. Jungsik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Harrison St, New York City, NY 10013-2810

#1. Boucherie Union Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 Park Avenue South, New York City, NY 10003-1604

