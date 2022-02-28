Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Oregon that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Lang Baan

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1802

Tripadvisor

#29. St. Jack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1610 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2502

Tripadvisor

#28. Castagna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3723

Tripadvisor

#27. Can Font - Spanish Restaurant & Tapas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: European, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1015 NW Northrup St Located at Cosmopolitan on the Park, Portland, OR 97209

Tripadvisor

#26. Park Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 422 NW 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3529

Tripadvisor

#25. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1050 SW 6th Ave Ste 100 #100, Portland, OR 97204

Tripadvisor

#24. Willow

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2005 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-5315

Tripadvisor

#23. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5700 SW Terwilliger, Portland, OR 97239

Tripadvisor

#22. Coquine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215-2141

Tripadvisor

#21. Raven & Rose

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: British, Gastropub

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1331 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201-3410

Tripadvisor

#20. Roe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 515 SW Broadway Suite 100, Portland, OR 97205-3427

Tripadvisor

#19. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 213 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201-5811

Tripadvisor

#18. Beast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5425 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211-6803

Tripadvisor

#17. Meriwether's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2601 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210-2223

Tripadvisor

#16. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 850 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3302

Tripadvisor

#15. Laurelhurst Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1951

Tripadvisor

#14. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 930 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97204-1203

Tripadvisor

#13. El Gaucho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 319 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-3725

Tripadvisor

#12. Urban Farmer Portland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204-1440

Tripadvisor

#11. Salty's On The Columbia River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211-2129

Tripadvisor

#10. Jake's Famous Crawfish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,754 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Tripadvisor

#9. Ringside Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (639 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2165 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97210-3598

Tripadvisor

#8. Ava Gene's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1471

Tripadvisor

#7. Higgins Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (831 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1239 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205-2915

Tripadvisor

#6. Portland City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 SW 5th Avenue 30th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

Tripadvisor

#5. Ox Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2225 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212-3727

Tripadvisor

#4. Le Pigeon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 738 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214-1219

Tripadvisor

#3. Paley's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1204 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1609

Tripadvisor

#2. Andina Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1314 NW Glisan St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2717

Tripadvisor

#1. Mucca Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1022 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-2626

