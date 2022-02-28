Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Orlando that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Narcoossee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,765 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian, Orlando, FL 32830

Tripadvisor

#29. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8282 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325

Tripadvisor

#28. Citricos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian, Orlando, FL 32830-8416

Tripadvisor

#27. Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012

Tripadvisor

#26. The Boheme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 325 S Orange Ave Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Orlando, FL 32801-3711

Tripadvisor

#25. Flying Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,742 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd Disney's BoardWalk Resort, Orlando, FL 32830

Tripadvisor

#24. Hemingway's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (600 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Grand Cypress Blvd One Grand Cypress Blvd, 32836-6734, Orlando, Florida, Orlando, FL 32836-6734

Tripadvisor

#23. Charley's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 100 #100, Orlando, FL 32819-9350

Tripadvisor

#22. The Palm - Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (857 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#21. FishBones

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6707 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8241

Tripadvisor

#20. Deep Blu Seafood Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orland Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017

Tripadvisor

#19. The Boathouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,781 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1620 E Buena Vista Drive Disney Springs, Orlando, FL 32830

Tripadvisor

#18. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd Suite A146, Orlando, FL 32839

Tripadvisor

#17. Capa Steakhouse & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10100 Dream Tree Blvd Four Seasons Resort, Orlando, FL 32836-4012

Tripadvisor

#16. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8030 Via Dellagio Way Bldg F, Orlando, FL 32819-5422

Tripadvisor

#15. Jiko - The Cooking Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: African

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2901 Osceola Pkwy Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, FL 32830-8410

Tripadvisor

#14. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,057 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830

Tripadvisor

#13. Jack's Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9700 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8100

Tripadvisor

#12. A Land Remembered

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9939 Universal Blvd 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819-8701

Tripadvisor

#11. Vito's Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,739 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8633 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9334

Tripadvisor

#10. Spencer's For Steak & Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (794 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6001 Destination Pkwy Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#9. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,519 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9101 International Dr Suite 1000, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#8. The Venetian Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-5408

Tripadvisor

#7. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7339 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#6. Kres Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3301

Tripadvisor

#5. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#4. Bull & Bear Steakhouse at Waldorf Astoria Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,561 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821-4024

Tripadvisor

#3. La Luce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,035 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821

Tripadvisor

#2. Chatham's Place

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (799 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 270, Orlando, FL 32819-7216

Tripadvisor

#1. Victoria & Albert's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,598 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4401 Floridian Way Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Orlando, FL 32830-8451

