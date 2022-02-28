ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Philadelphia that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Panorama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2202
Tripadvisor

#29. R2L Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 S 16th St 37th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2516
Tripadvisor

#28. La Famiglia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3001
Tripadvisor

#27. Moshulu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (780 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Tripadvisor

#26. Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (454 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tripadvisor

#25. Devon Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (925 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6141
Tripadvisor

#24. Abe Fisher

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5121
Tripadvisor

#23. Fork

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (660 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2709
Tripadvisor

#22. Bibou

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-4730
Tripadvisor

#21. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1426 Chestnut St # 28, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2505
Tripadvisor

#20. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6147
Tripadvisor

#19. Bistrot La Minette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 623 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2128
Tripadvisor

#18. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-3521
Tripadvisor

#17. Alma de Cuba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1623 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tripadvisor

#16. Buddakan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 325 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2614
Tripadvisor

#15. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tripadvisor

#14. Amada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Catalan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2812
Tripadvisor

#13. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 124 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tripadvisor

#12. Davio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (800 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5114
Tripadvisor

#11. Tinto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4451
Tripadvisor

#10. Estia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Greek
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1405-07 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3807
Tripadvisor

#9. Morimoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 723 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2301
Tripadvisor

#8. Barclay Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6161
Tripadvisor

#7. Lacroix at The Rittenhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 W Rittenhouse Sq Rittenhouse Hotel, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5726
Tripadvisor

#6. Zahav

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,655 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Israeli
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3936
Tripadvisor

#5. Butcher and Singer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (847 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1500 Walnut St Ste M101, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3523
Tripadvisor

#4. Vernick Food & Drink

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2031 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4493
Tripadvisor

#3. Vetri Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5885
Tripadvisor

#2. Vedge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1221 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5572
Tripadvisor

#1. Talula's Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3514
