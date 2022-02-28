Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Philadelphia, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Philadelphia that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Panorama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2202

#29. R2L Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 S 16th St 37th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2516

#28. La Famiglia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3001

#27. Moshulu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (780 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

#26. Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (454 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

#25. Devon Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (925 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6141

#24. Abe Fisher

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5121

#23. Fork

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (660 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2709

#22. Bibou

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-4730

#21. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1426 Chestnut St # 28, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2505

#20. The Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6147

#19. Bistrot La Minette

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 623 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2128

#18. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-3521

#17. Alma de Cuba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Cuban

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1623 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

#16. Buddakan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 325 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2614

#15. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

#14. Amada

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Catalan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2812

#13. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 124 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

#12. Davio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (800 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5114

#11. Tinto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4451

#10. Estia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Greek

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1405-07 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3807

#9. Morimoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (998 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 723 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2301

#8. Barclay Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6161

#7. Lacroix at The Rittenhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 210 W Rittenhouse Sq Rittenhouse Hotel, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5726

#6. Zahav

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,655 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Israeli

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 237 St. James Place, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3936

#5. Butcher and Singer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (847 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1500 Walnut St Ste M101, Philadelphia, PA 19102-3523

#4. Vernick Food & Drink

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2031 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4493

#3. Vetri Cucina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5885

#2. Vedge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (723 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1221 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5572

#1. Talula's Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,431 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 210 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106-3514

