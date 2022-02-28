ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

 5 days ago

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Myrtle Beach that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#10. Vintage Twelve

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9800 Queensway Boulevard Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8211 Marina Pkwy Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8128
#8. Collectors Cafe & Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Cafe
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7740 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3041
#7. Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,801 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2920 Hollywood Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2110
#6. New York Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 28th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3001
#5. Thoroughbreds Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4008
#4. Waterscapes Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8121 Amalfi Pl Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8157
#3. The Library Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (452 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015
#2. Aspen Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (915 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2550
#1. The Melting Pot Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,555 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy Ste 104 #104, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
