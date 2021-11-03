CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Market Share The Right Metric For Evaluating Tesla & EV's Future?

By EVANNEX
insideevs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and...

AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tesla Now Has More Luxury Car Registrations Than Mercedes-Benz

Tesla isn’t just a force when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. Increasingly, it’s becoming a dominant player in the luxury car market as well. Elon Musk’s EV giant has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz for the third most luxury vehicle registrations in the US through the first nine months of the year, according to new market data from Experian (h/t CNET Roadshow). What’s more, the brand is closing in on the top two best-selling luxury marques in the country—BMW and Lexus. The new report covers the first three quarters of 2021. Through the end of September, 213,708 Mercedes-Benz SUVs, crossovers, sedans and sports cars...
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
investing.com

3 Auto Manufacturing Stocks Outperforming Tesla in 2021

The continuing government efforts to transition to an ecologically cleaner future have contributed markedly to the electric vehicle (EV) market’s growth over the past year. But while the shares of EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have gained significantly this year, the shares of auto manufacturers Ford Motor (F), Lucid (LCID), and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have garnered even more investor attention than TSLA. Let’s discuss.Rising fossil fuel prices and government initiatives to transition consumers to electric vehicles (EVs) drove EV sales this year. According to a new report by Kelley Blue Book, EV sales jumped nearly 60% year-over-year in the third quarter to an all-time high. The global EV market is expected to reach $812.89 billion by 2028, registering a 19.8% CAGR.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
OCRegister

Tesla loses $175 billion after breakneck rally swoons

Tesla lost nearly $175 billion from its valuation, heading for the biggest two-day slide in 14 months, as the surge in shares lost momentum amid a host of negative news. The drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk’s Twitter poll that asked voters over the weekend if he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-vehicle company was followed by news of his brother Kimbal selling some shares just before the poll.
STOCKS
Country
China
Early Reviews Find Megane E-Tech Electric Renault's Best EV So Far

Renault is a pioneer in electric vehicles in Europe, but while the French carmaker offers more EVs than any other local brand (Twizy, Twingo, Zoe, Kangoo and Master), it has lacked a model that can rival its ICE cars when it comes to sales. That is about to change as...
CARS
Detroit News

Rivian shares surge 29% in EV startup's stock market debut

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc.'s valuation surged into the ranks of legacy automakers in a blockbuster stock market debut Wednesday that made for the year's largest initial public offering. The Irvine, California-based startup's stock, trading under the ticker symbol "RIVN," closed at $100.73 per share, 29% higher than the...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Tesla's Musk sells some shares of EV maker, filings show

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker. Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter approved the move on a poll. The shares were...
BUSINESS
Rivian Production Capacity Target: At Least 1 Million/Year By 2030

Rivian successfully launched its IPO and now has almost $12 billion (on top of $10.5 billion raised previously) to expand its EV business. According to Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe (via US News), the company has to grow quickly and reach a volume of at least 1 million electric vehicles per year by 2030. That's a level of today's Tesla.
BUSINESS
Hertz CEO Talks Tesla 'Deal': Wants To Lead EV Adoption

Interim CEO at Hertz rental car company Mark Fields – who was formerly a CEO at Ford – recently talked about the future with Yahoo! Finance. He said he's excited about the deal with Tesla, which he says, despite Elon Musk's words and that of the media, is actually a deal and is happening as part of major efforts to rebuild Hertz.
BUSINESS
VW Announces Plans For German EV Factory To Compete With Tesla

It comes as no surprise Volkswagen is planning a brand-new factory in Germany to compete with Tesla. VW will build a cutting-edge facility near its global headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, and it appears the sole purpose is to produce EVs. Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany is set to open...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.34% to $1,067.95 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $175.54 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
GM And EVgo Boost Fast Charger Build Out Plan To 3,250 Stalls

EVgo announced that its agreement with General Motors on fast charging infrastructure deployment in the U.S. has been noticeably expanded. The deal from Summer 2020 was to build 2,750 individual high-power individual charging stalls (up to 350 kW) by the end of 2025. The first units were installed in 2021 although the initial progress was kind of laggy.
BUSINESS

