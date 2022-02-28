KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Macon that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#5. Tic Toc Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon, GA 31201-3371

#4. Christian's Fine Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1693 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210

#3. Downtown Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 562 Mulberry Street Ln, Macon, GA 31201-2758

#2. The Back Burner Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2242 Ingleside Ave, Macon, GA 31204-2032

#1. Natalia's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N Macon St, Macon, GA 31210-6562

