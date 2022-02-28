ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184Gee_0clMfkVd00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sacramento that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#19. Morgan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1230 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2907
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189eCm_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#18. Taylor's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2924 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-3843
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dbEE_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#17. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814-4724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Brasserie du Monte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 K St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-3973
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0gJO_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#15. Allora Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1jal_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#14. Echo and Rig

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YQ6V_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Swiss
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 814 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Localis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2031 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMVjP_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#11. Scott's Seafood on The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4800 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822-1739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Moxie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2028 H St, Sacramento, CA 95811-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMKUV_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Pavilions Ln Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento, CA 95825-4742
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp6nx_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#8. Dawson's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAw0Y_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#7. Il Fornaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Capitol Mall Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento, CA 95814-4407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Mulvaney's Building & Loan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1215 19th St, Sacramento, CA 95811-4154
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIvxL_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#5. Grange Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 926 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Firehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (824 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1112 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCWfL_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ella Dining Room & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1131 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHInw_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Kitchen Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2225 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA 95825-3483
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4NQk_0clMfkVd00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Waterboy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2000 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fast Food#Fine Dining#Melting Pot#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Morgan#Contemporary Price#American Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy