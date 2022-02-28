KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sacramento, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sacramento that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#19. Morgan's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1230 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2907

#18. Taylor's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2924 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-3843

#17. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814-4724

#16. Brasserie du Monte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1201 K St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-3973

#15. Allora Sacramento

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

#14. Echo and Rig

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2312

#13. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Swiss

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 814 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2009

#12. Localis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2031 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811-6819

#11. Scott's Seafood on The River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (364 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4800 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822-1739

#10. Moxie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2028 H St, Sacramento, CA 95811-3110

#9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 501 Pavilions Ln Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento, CA 95825-4742

#8. Dawson's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1209 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3936

#7. Il Fornaio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Capitol Mall Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento, CA 95814-4407

#6. Mulvaney's Building & Loan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1215 19th St, Sacramento, CA 95811-4154

#5. Grange Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 926 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814-2703

#4. The Firehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (824 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1112 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3204

#3. Ella Dining Room & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1131 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3904

#2. The Kitchen Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2225 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA 95825-3483

#1. The Waterboy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2000 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4215

