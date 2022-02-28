Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Salt Lake City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#20. Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4699 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84117

#19. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 340 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2178

#18. VENETO Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 370 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4316

#17. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216

#16. Kimi's Chop & Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2155 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2806

#15. Christopher's Prime Tavern & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#14. HSL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 418 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2103

#13. Table X

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1457 East 3350 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3329

#12. Tuscany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2832 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2372

#11. Afternoon Tea - Grand America Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4100

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 S Main St Ste 168 Ste 168, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#9. Cucina Toscana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 307 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1712

#8. Spencer's For Steaks and Chops Salt Lake City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 S 400 W # 2020 #2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#6. The Garden Cafe - moved to the Oak Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 555 S Main St The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4100

#5. The Roof Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 E South Temple Fl 10 Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City, UT 84150-9002

#4. Bambara Salt Lake City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 202 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 275 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1915

#2. Valter's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 173 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1914

#1. Log Haven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (576 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6451 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-3814

