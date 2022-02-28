ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4viS_0clMfXz400
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Salt Lake City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#20. Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4699 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJeMi_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#19. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 340 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2178
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SPTp_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#18. VENETO Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 370 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OyhR_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#17. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Kimi's Chop & Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2155 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Christopher's Prime Tavern & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. HSL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 418 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Table X

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1457 East 3350 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0qG1_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#12. Tuscany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2832 E 6200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-2372
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3O5m_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#11. Afternoon Tea - Grand America Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOgS6_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 S Main St Ste 168 Ste 168, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34F6Bb_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#9. Cucina Toscana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 307 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1712
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uqno_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#8. Spencer's For Steaks and Chops Salt Lake City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjY2l_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 S 400 W # 2020 #2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Garden Cafe - moved to the Oak Dining Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 555 S Main St The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Roof Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 E South Temple Fl 10 Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City, UT 84150-9002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUJnb_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#4. Bambara Salt Lake City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 202 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGkfW_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 275 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpA0B_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#2. Valter's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 173 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBcp4_0clMfXz400
Tripadvisor

#1. Log Haven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (576 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6451 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-3814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fine Dining#Tuscany#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Primo Rating#Italian#American Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy