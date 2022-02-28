KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Las Vegas that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Hugo's Cellar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 202 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5606

Tripadvisor

#29. Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,069 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Tripadvisor

#28. Mastro's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,476 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3720 Las Vegas Blvd S Crystals at City Center, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Tripadvisor

#27. Delmonico Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,448 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S The Venetian, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8941

Tripadvisor

#26. Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,533 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4345

Tripadvisor

#25. Twist by Pierre Gagnaire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (620 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Tripadvisor

#24. e by Jose Andres

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#23. Veranda at Four Seasons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (952 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3960 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1046

Tripadvisor

#22. Silverado Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013

Tripadvisor

#21. L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

Tripadvisor

#20. Chart House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (862 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 129 Fremont St Golden Nugget, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603

Tripadvisor

#19. THE Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,722 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2880 Las Vegas Blvd S Located inside Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1138

Tripadvisor

#18. Petrossian Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

Tripadvisor

#17. Picasso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,782 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

Tripadvisor

#16. Wing Lei

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (582 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Wynn Las Vegas 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#15. Zuma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

Tripadvisor

#14. Primal Steakhouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3528 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169-3054

Tripadvisor

#13. Joel Robuchon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,505 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

Tripadvisor

#12. Sinatra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,571 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Encore Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

Tripadvisor

#11. SkyBar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,357 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4382

Tripadvisor

#10. Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (997 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4480 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Tripadvisor

#9. Raku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (561 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5030 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8705

Tripadvisor

#8. Andiamo Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,293 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 Fremont St The D Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5600

Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 3300, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#6. Restaurant Guy Savoy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 129 East Fremont St Golden Nugget Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Tripadvisor

#4. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,970 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South C/O Forum Shops at Caesars, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900

Tripadvisor

#3. Le Cirque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

Tripadvisor

#2. Kabuto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5040 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8716

Tripadvisor

#1. Edge Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (591 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

