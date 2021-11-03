James “Jim” G. Krabill

James “Jim” Liedberg, 61, of Warren, MN, passed away on Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at North Valley Health Center in Warren. James Steven Liedberg was born on November 23, 1959 in Karlstad, MN, the son of Norman C. and Alpha V. (Risteigen) Liedberg. He was raised in rural Argyle where he was baptized at Alma Free Lutheran Church. Jim attended school at Thief River Falls Public Schools. In 1987 Jim moved to the Marshall County Group Homes – Marshall Place in Warren. He worked at the ODC where he assembled bird toys, cleaned at several businesses and churches and worked on crafts. For 30 years Jim also worked at Dale’s Foods in Warren a day or two a week stocking onions and potatoes. He enjoyed working at Dale’s but even more he enjoyed visiting with all the customers. Jim also served as an usher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, his home church as an adult.

