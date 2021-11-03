Wayland - James "Jim" G. Krabill, 76, of rural Wayland passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at his home. Jim was born on November 7, 1944, at White Oak, Iowa, the son of Emerson L. and Alta R. (Christner) Krabill. He attended Starr School. Jim was united in marriage to...
James “Jim” Liedberg, 61, of Warren, MN, passed away on Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at North Valley Health Center in Warren. James Steven Liedberg was born on November 23, 1959 in Karlstad, MN, the son of Norman C. and Alpha V. (Risteigen) Liedberg. He was raised in rural Argyle where he was baptized at Alma Free Lutheran Church. Jim attended school at Thief River Falls Public Schools. In 1987 Jim moved to the Marshall County Group Homes – Marshall Place in Warren. He worked at the ODC where he assembled bird toys, cleaned at several businesses and churches and worked on crafts. For 30 years Jim also worked at Dale’s Foods in Warren a day or two a week stocking onions and potatoes. He enjoyed working at Dale’s but even more he enjoyed visiting with all the customers. Jim also served as an usher at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, his home church as an adult.
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. James, of Salem, OH passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, just two weeks after his 67th birthday. He was born October 21, 1954, son of the late Robert Sr. and Elizabeth (Steffel) James. Robert was a formidable presence in life, never shying away from...
Friends and family are remembering Randy Ware as a man who worked tirelessly to make life easier for impoverished residents of Iberville Parish. “He loved to be with people and do a good job,” said Albert “Minnie” Ware, his wife of 25 years. “He loved dealing with people and trying to help others … that was his life.
My oldest brother was 14 years old when I was born. My first memory of him was when he came home on leave from the Army, so good looking in his uniform. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. You better believe he was my hero. I loved hanging on his strong arms. He would swing my sister and me around by the arms until we were all dizzy.
Country music legend and Army veteran Kris Kristofferson has a list of accomplishments so long, it might be faster to list off things he hasn't done. He was an Army brat and brother to a naval aviator, so it was only natural that Kristofferson would find himself in the military. But his life both before and after the military has been more than interesting — it's downright legendary.
FAIRFIELD — Several hundred people crowded together outside the high school gym as beloved members of this tight-knit, southeast Iowa city of 10,000 Friday night. They lit candles, sang and talked about Nohema Graber, Fairfield High School's 66-year-old Spanish teacher. The candlelight vigil came after her body was found Wednesday in nearby Chataqua Park, the victim of an alleged homicide.
A public prayer service will be held and state flags will be at half-staff Tuesday to honor an Iowa teacher who authorities say was killed by two students last week. Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber was found dead Nov. 3 in the city's Chautauqua Park. Graber, 66, was last seen walking through the Chautauqua Park, detectives said last week. On Thursday, Fairfield High students Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.
Charles “Chuck” Palmer, who was director of Iowa’s Department of Human Services for 16 years, died Sunday. He was 82 and lived in Des Moines. The job Palmer held is one of the highest-profile positions in state government because it involves the care and protection of hundreds of thousands of Iowa’s most vulnerable residents.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Veterans Day, WCCO took a look back at the life of one of the founders of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad. George Weiss, 92, died in January, at his home and surrounded by his family.
Weiss told WCCO Photojournalist Tom Aviles in 2001 that he was the last survivor of the rifle squad’s six original members. Aviles followed the The Friday Squad for nearly a year, documenting how they made sure military veterans have the final honors they deserve. At the time of Weiss’s death, the squad had performed for more than 80,000 funerals. (You can see more...
(NEWTON) A private funeral service will be held for James D. “Jim” Knicely, age 88, of Newton, with burial in the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation is Friday afternoon and evening, November 12, from 3:00 until 6:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, James D. “Jim” Knicely, of Newton.
James “Jim” P. Schuh, age 83, of Plover, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, Wis. He was born May 26, 1938, in Milwaukee. He is the son of the late George and Leona (Lauer) Schuh. He received his BA degree in Liberal Arts from Marquette University. He married Martha (Hampton) Schuh in 1968. Jim lived and worked in Stevens Point/Plover since 1963 and retired in 1999.
