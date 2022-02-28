DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Portland, Maine that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. Lio Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 3 Spring St, Portland, ME 04101-3918

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 106 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Diamond's Edge Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Diamond Cove, Portland, ME 04101-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. David's Opus Ten

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 22 Monument Sq Inside David's Restaurant, Portland, ME 04101-4082

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Hugo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 88 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4232

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. The Grill Room and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (477 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 84 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Grace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (471 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 Chestnut St, Portland, ME 04101-4940

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Miyake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 468 Fore St Suite 200, Portland, ME 04101-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Piccolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Solo Italiano Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4712

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. UNION Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 390 Congress St Located in The Press Hotel, Portland, ME 04101-3514

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Scales Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 68 Commercial St Maine Wharf, Portland, ME 04101-5089

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Fore Street Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 288 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Street and Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,767 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 33 Wharf St, Portland, ME 04101-4145

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Back Bay Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (761 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 65 Portland St, Portland, ME 04101-2827

- Read more on Tripadvisor