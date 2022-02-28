DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greenville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. The Commerce Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 55 Beattie Pl One Liberty Square Building 17th Floor, Greenville, SC 29601-2165

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 475 Haywood Rd Ste 5 #5, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Trattoria Giorgio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 121 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2710

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Rick Erwin's Eastside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8595 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5759

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Chophouse 47

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 36 Beacon Dr off of Pelham Rd., Greenville, SC 29615-5032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Ristorante Bergamo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2721

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Davani’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1922 Augusta St McDaniel Village Shopping Center, Greenville, SC 29605-2995

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Northampton Wine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 211 E Broad St, Greenville, SC 29601-2813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Augusta Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1818 Augusta St Ste 116, Greenville, SC 29605-6500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Larkin's On The River

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,097 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 318 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ricks Erwin's Nantucket Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (684 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 40 W Broad St, Greenville, SC 29601-5206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Halls Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (997 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 550 S Main St Suite 100, Greenville, SC 29601-2539

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Rick Erwins Westend Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (545 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 648 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2505

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 851 Congaree Rd Crowne Plaza Hotel, Greenville, SC 29607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 250 Riverplace, Suite 200 Embassy Suites Hotel, Greenville, SC 29601

- Read more on Tripadvisor