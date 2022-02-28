Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Los Angeles that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. JW Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5855 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045-5614

#29. Barton G. The Restaurant Los Angeles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 861 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90069

#28. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017-2521

#27. 71Above Restaurant and Skylounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 633 W 5th St 71st Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2005

#26. Catch LA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (513 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8715 Melrose Ave Corner of San Vicente, Los Angeles, CA 90069

#25. The Palm - L.A. Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1100 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

#24. Carlitos Gardel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7118

#23. Beauty & Essex

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1615 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6201

#22. Faith & Flower

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015-1428

#21. The Ivy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 113 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3101

#20. Osteria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (688 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3410

#19. Cecconi's West Hollywood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (561 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069-5015

#18. Drago Centro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 525 S Flower St Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2247

#17. Yamashiro Hollywood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (850 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1999 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068-3782

#16. Otium Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 S Hope St Next to The Broad museum, Los Angeles, CA 90012-3011

#15. Madeo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8897 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2405

#14. Culina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 S Doheny Dr Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3704

#13. Animal

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 435 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-1716

#12. Crossroads

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-6821

#11. The Little Door

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4309

#10. Katsuya Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6300 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6303

#9. Bestia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021-1755

#8. Getty Center Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (657 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049-1657

#7. Water Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (879 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 544 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2602

#6. Musso & Frank Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6292

#5. Craft Los Angeles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10100 Constellation Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067-4604

#4. Redbird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012-3711

#3. Magic Castle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7001 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028-8600

#2. Providence

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3623

#1. n/naka

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034-5419

