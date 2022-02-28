Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Springfield that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#6. Char Steakhouse & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804-6509

#5. Ocean Zen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 41175 S National, Springfield, MO 65807-4806

#4. Avanzare

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1908 S Glenstone Ave Plaza Shopping Center, Springfield, MO 65804-2305

#3. Gilardi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 820A E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2424

#2. Flame Steakhouse and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 314 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806-2118

#1. Metropolitan Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (837 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65804-4015

