Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in El Paso that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#8. Ardovino's Desert Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Ardovinos Dr, Sunland Park, NM 88063-9049

#7. Garufa Argentinean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Argentinean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5411 N Mesa St Ste 26A in Pepper Tree Square, El Paso, TX 79912-5443

#6. Cattleman's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Indian Cliffs Ranch, El Paso, TX

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, TX 79925

#4. Mesa Street Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3800 N Mesa St Suite D1, El Paso, TX 79902-1538

#3. Anson Eleven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 303 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79901-1317

#2. Cafe Central

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 109 N Oregon St Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79901-1148

#1. Taft Diaz

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 209 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79901

