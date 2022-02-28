ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pf3Ga_0clMeVFp00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in El Paso that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxDlo_0clMeVFp00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ardovino's Desert Crossing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Ardovinos Dr, Sunland Park, NM 88063-9049
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Garufa Argentinean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Argentinean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5411 N Mesa St Ste 26A in Pepper Tree Square, El Paso, TX 79912-5443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Cattleman's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Indian Cliffs Ranch, El Paso, TX
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsS0g_0clMeVFp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd West, El Paso, TX 79925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2lq9_0clMeVFp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mesa Street Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 N Mesa St Suite D1, El Paso, TX 79902-1538
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Anson Eleven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79901-1317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19oL0L_0clMeVFp00
Tripadvisor

#2. Cafe Central

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 109 N Oregon St Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79901-1148
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnvJZ_0clMeVFp00
Tripadvisor

#1. Taft Diaz

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 209 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Desert Crossing Rating#International Price#Argentinean Price#Cattleman
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy