Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Pittsburgh that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Le Mont

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (380 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1114 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1314

#29. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

#28. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 625 Liberty Ave Suite 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3110

#27. Senti Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3473 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1312

#26. The Twisted Frenchman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5925 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3807

#25. Poulet Bleu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3519 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1368

#24. Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 655 Rodi Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235-4563

#23. Soba Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5847 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-1707

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 5th Ave Piatt Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2420

#21. Joseph Tambellini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5701 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-1601

#20. Acorn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5528 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2312

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6 Ppg Pl Six PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-5425

#18. Terrace Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 530 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1820

#17. Centi Anni Alla Famiglia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 804 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210-1560

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 240 West Station Square Drive Ste D-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

#15. Mallorca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (382 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2228 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2121

#14. Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2712

#13. The Carlton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 Grant St BNY Mellon Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2502

#12. Grand Concourse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 West Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

#11. Legume

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 214 N Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-1515

#10. Ditka's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Robinson Plz Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1021

#9. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 247 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5860

#8. Eddie Merlot's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 444 Liberty Ave In 4 Gateway Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1220

#7. Casbah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 229 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3912

#6. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1165

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

#4. Eleven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1150 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4206

#3. Altius

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1230 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1204

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 501 Grant St Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1176

