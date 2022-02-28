ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Pittsburgh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn38t_0clMeSbe00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Pittsburgh that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKG4f_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#30. Le Mont

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1114 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1314
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziAnQ_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#29. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2350 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Tripadvisor

#28. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 625 Liberty Ave Suite 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3110
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCT78_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#27. Senti Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3473 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1312
Tripadvisor

#26. The Twisted Frenchman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5925 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3807
Tripadvisor

#25. Poulet Bleu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3519 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1368
Tripadvisor

#24. Green Forest Brazilian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 655 Rodi Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15235-4563
Tripadvisor

#23. Soba Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5847 Ellsworth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-1707
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUcly_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 5th Ave Piatt Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2420
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MblVQ_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#21. Joseph Tambellini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5701 Bryant St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-1601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpgwd_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#20. Acorn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5528 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2312
Tripadvisor

#19. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6 Ppg Pl Six PPG Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-5425
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywFrA_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#18. Terrace Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 530 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1820
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXmlI_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#17. Centi Anni Alla Famiglia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 804 E Warrington Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15210-1560
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lyzT_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 240 West Station Square Drive Ste D-1, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBOVd_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mallorca Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2228 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203-2121
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwePf_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#14. Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W28V7_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Carlton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Grant St BNY Mellon Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2502
Tripadvisor

#12. Grand Concourse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 West Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFyok_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#11. Legume

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 214 N Craig St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-1515
Tripadvisor

#10. Ditka's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Robinson Plz Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1021
Tripadvisor

#9. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 247 N Shore Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5860
Tripadvisor

#8. Eddie Merlot's Pittsburgh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 444 Liberty Ave In 4 Gateway Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1220
Tripadvisor

#7. Casbah

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 229 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3VNS_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#6. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1165
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biF40_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (743 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF1c8_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#4. Eleven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1150 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2xLg_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#3. Altius

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1230 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211-1204
Tripadvisor

#2. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 501 Grant St Suite 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lr3g_0clMeSbe00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1176
