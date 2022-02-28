Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Raleigh that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#23. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Raleigh

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4509 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612-3813

#22. Carolina Sushi & Roll

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5951 Poyner Village Pkwy # 107 Poyner Village Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27616-3360

#21. Oak Steakhouse Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 417 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27603

#20. Peddlers Steak House The

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6005 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-2699

#19. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3100 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-7846

#18. Bruno Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11211 Galleria Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614-8137

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4381 Lassiter At North Hills Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609-5731

#16. Cafe Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6008 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609-3526

#15. Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7440 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-5100

#14. Royale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601-2191

#13. Margaux's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8111 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613-4389

#12. Death and Taxes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 105 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1313

#11. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8551 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333

#10. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 410 Glenwood Avenue Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27603

#9. Crawford & Son

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 618 N Person St N Person St & Pace St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214

#8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 5004, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532

#7. Mandolin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2519 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608-1327

#6. Bloomsbury Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 509 W Whitaker Mill Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27608-2400

#5. Rey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1130 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3325

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4242 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

#3. The Angus Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,618 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617-7514

#2. Saint Jacques French Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6112 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-3528

#1. Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 330 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1726

