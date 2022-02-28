ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JqvJb_0clMeRiv00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Raleigh, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Raleigh that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG2P2_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#23. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Raleigh

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4509 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Carolina Sushi & Roll

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5951 Poyner Village Pkwy # 107 Poyner Village Shopping Center, Raleigh, NC 27616-3360
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaDAU_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#21. Oak Steakhouse Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQgLU_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#20. Peddlers Steak House The

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6005 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612-2699
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3100 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-7846
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHjtg_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bruno Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11211 Galleria Ave, Raleigh, NC 27614-8137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4381 Lassiter At North Hills Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609-5731
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Tiramisu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6008 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609-3526
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rESp_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#15. Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7440 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-5100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFDjL_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#14. Royale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 E Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601-2191
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiYuJ_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#13. Margaux's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8111 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27613-4389
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJFjA_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#12. Death and Taxes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 105 W Hargett St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8551 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 410 Glenwood Avenue Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I34WO_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#9. Crawford & Son

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 618 N Person St N Person St & Pace St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 5004, Raleigh, NC 27612-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6hPg_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mandolin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2519 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608-1327
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bloomsbury Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 509 W Whitaker Mill Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27608-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Rey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1130 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606-3325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4242 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Angus Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,618 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617-7514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hLkh_0clMeRiv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Saint Jacques French Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6112 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-3528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Second Empire Restaurant & Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 330 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Restaurants
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Dining#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#American Price#Japanese#Oak Steakhouse#Steakhouse Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy