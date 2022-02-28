ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9WsW_0clMeQqC00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Indianapolis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Indianapolis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Wine Thief

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 Jackson Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1077
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4ZiS_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#29. Geraldine's Supper Club & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 English Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203-1132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpKBB_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#28. Chef JJ's Back Yard

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1040 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220-2035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Beholder

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 1844 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHEuw_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#26. Columbia Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 121 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2994
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOB98_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#25. Skyline Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 American Square Floor 36, Indianapolis, IN 46282-0020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KS2US_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#24. Nesso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 339 South Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ai8f_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5650 E 86th St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1697
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vmq4N_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271mJ3_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Eagle's Nest Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAoQk_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Provision

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2721 East 86 St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xry0_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#19. Meridian Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5694 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208-1503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4Z1n_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#18. Salt on Mass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 505 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESb39_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#17. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XzxF_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#16. Late Harvest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8605 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240-2168
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5tuU_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Prime 47- Indy's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3698
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 51 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxCU8_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#13. Eddie Merlot's Indianapolis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3645 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240-1427
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8555 N River Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8wNk_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Harry & Izzy's Northside

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4050 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46250-1620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (596 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 30 S Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3564
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NoEkY_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mesh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204-1608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3600
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNTHa_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#6. St. Elmo Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,615 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 127 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfVGa_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tony's of Indianapolis

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3431
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Harry and Izzy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 153 S Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46225-1079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (510 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 S Illinois St Circle Centre Mall, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35poTl_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBmbK_0clMeQqC00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vida

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 601 E New York St Corner of New York and Park, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Wine Bar Price#Steakhouse Price#American Price
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy