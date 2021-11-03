CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla issues software recall that may head off fight with US regulators

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IELPz_0clMeOJy00

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has issued a recall that automatically sent a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles, apparently heading off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators.

But recall documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website Tuesday don’t address another safety issue specified by the agency when it demanded that Tesla explain why it wasn’t doing recalls for safety-related software updates done over the internet.

The recall covers nearly 12,000 Teslas with a glitch in the “Full Self-Driving” software that can make the cars stop for no good reason. The company’s paperwork says the problems with automatic emergency braking can increase the risk of other vehicles hitting Teslas from behind.

The recall covers all four Tesla models — the S, X, 3 and Y. Tesla documents say a software update sent on Oct. 23 introduced the glitch.

Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas; rentals to start in November

Company documents say Tesla started getting reports from owners the next day about phantom braking. In a matter of hours, the company says it canceled further updates or reverted the software to a previous version. That disabled emergency braking on some of the vehicles.

On Oct. 24, the company traced the cause to a communication disconnect between two computer chips. It developed another software update to fix the problem and sent it out on Oct. 25, according to the documents. The company said it voluntarily agreed to do a recall on Oct. 26.

The move appears to show that Tesla now will issue a recall when it pushes out software updates to fix safety issues. It also sets a precedent for other automakers that they do the same.

On Oct. 12, regulators sent a letter to Tesla demanding to know why the company didn’t recall its vehicles when it sent a software update to fix a problem with its Autopilot partially automated driving system. The update addressed detection of emergency vehicles parked on roads while crews responded to crashes.

The NHTSA opened an investigation of Autopilot in August after getting reports of a dozen crashes into emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the dozen crashes that are part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

Tesla had until Monday to explain why it didn’t issue a recall for the Autopilot update. As of early Tuesday, NHTSA had not posted any documents detailing Tesla’s response.

Musk offers $6B if UN shows how it will solve world hunger

The agency said conversations with Tesla continue “to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed according to the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act.” The statement didn’t say if Tesla responded to the agency’s questions on the Autopilot software update.

Messages were left early Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Tesla did a software update in late September that was intended to improve detection of emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions. The agency says Tesla is aware that federal law requires automakers to do a recall if they find out that vehicles have safety defects.

Tesla says that Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” are driver-assistance systems and cannot drive themselves, despite their names. The automaker says drivers have to be ready to intervene at any time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Falls on False Collision Warning Software Recall

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares fell on Tuesday, dropping nearly 5% in premarket trading, after the electric vehicle giant said it is recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a software communications error issue that can trigger false forward collision warnings. Tweets from Tesla founder and CEO Elon...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Detroit#Ap#Hertz
notebookcheck.net

Tesla recalls over 11,000 electric cars after issues caused by a faulty software update

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 11,700 cars. The recall follows a faulty software update that Tesla rolled out to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program. After the update, users reported unexpected activation of the automatic emergency brakes and false forward-collision warnings. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program...
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

US Regulators Award Hyundai-Kia Whistleblower $24M in Engine Recall Case

The U.S. government’s road safety agency has paid more than $24 million to a whistleblower who reported that Hyundai and Kia moved too slowly to recall over 1 million vehicles with engine problems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the award to ex-Hyundai Motor engineer Kim Gwang-ho is the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Workhorse discloses it was 'orally informed' of DOJ probe, but has not been subpoenaed

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has been "orally informed" last week by the U.S. Department of Justice that it was the subject of a DOJ investigation, related to an SEC probe. Meanwhile, the stock bounced 4.8%, after falling 15.7% over the previous three sessions, amid a broad rally in electric vehicle-related stocks in the wake of the passage of the infrastructure bill. The SEC had recently asked the electric van maker to "voluntarily provide information" related to trading in its stock leading up to the announcement of the U.S....
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
IBTimes

Congress, Automakers Take Steps To Prevent Drunk Driving

Congress has mandated that automakers develop new technology to prevent drunk driving accidents as part of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a report Tuesday in the Associated Press. Monitoring systems will be installed in new vehicles beginning in 2026 after the Transportation Department decides what technology is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Infrastructure bill mandates that new cars monitor drivers for signs of impairment

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure passed by Congress last week is headed to President Joe Biden's desk for signing, and included in the 2,700-page legislation is a mandate that all new cars will soon need to be outfitted with monitors aimed at detecting whether a driver is impaired and to shut down when unusual activity is flagged.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

The FAA wants to fine a passenger $32,000 over allegations that she punched her husband and son, threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched another passenger's cookies

The FAA has announced a fresh $225,287 in civil penalties against unruly passengers. One passenger accused of punching her family and throwing trash at crew is facing a $32,000 fine. More than 100 incidents of physical assault have been reported to the FAA in 2021. The incident that led to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy