Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Oklahoma City, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Oklahoma City that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#20. Petroleum Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 N Broadway Ave Chase Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-8614

#19. Nonesuch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Spanish

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 803 N Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2820

#18. Michael's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2824 W Country Club Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-4221

#17. Opus Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Oklahoma City, OK 73114

#16. Musashi's Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4315 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5458

#15. Ludivine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 320 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

#14. Rococo Restaurant and Fine Wine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2824 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107-2549

#13. Castle Falls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 820 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73127-5608

#12. Mantel Wine Bar & Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4232

#11. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

#10. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1901 Northwest Expressway Ste 1069B, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

#9. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1101 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4941

#8. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 145 W Sheridan Ave On the NE corner of Sheridan and Robinson in the Century Building, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-9208

#7. The Drake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 519 NW 23rd St Ste 111, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1509

#6. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3421 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134-7021

#5. The Ranch Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-2031

#4. Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (623 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7 S Mickey Mantle Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-2458

#3. Red PrimeSteak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 504 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-6210

#2. Vast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 333 W. Sheridan Avenue 49th Floor of Devon Tower, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5010

#1. Metro Wine Bar & Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6418 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-7322

