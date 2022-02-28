KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Wichita, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Wichita that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#7. 6S Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6200 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205-1768

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Fireside Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9100 E Corporate Hills Dr Kellogg and Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67207-1317

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Lola's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2146 N Collective Ln Suite 102, Wichita, KS 67206-3573

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 104 S Broadway Ave 1st Floor of the Ambassador Hotel, Wichita, KS 67202-4116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Scotch & Sirloin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5325 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218-1627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Chester's Chophouse and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1550 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-3401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Newport Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1900 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1256

- Read more on Tripadvisor