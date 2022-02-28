ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Houston that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Kiran's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2925 Richmond Ave Suite 160, Houston, TX 77098-3130
Tripadvisor

#29. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 840 W Sam Houston Pkwy N City Centre Four, Houston, TX 77024
Tripadvisor

#28. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Memorial City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9827 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1201
Tripadvisor

#27. Steamboat House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8045 N Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064-3456
#26. Underbelly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (451 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2727
Tripadvisor

#25. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd Ste 146 #146, Houston, TX 77057-4535
Tripadvisor

#24. B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-6131
Tripadvisor

#23. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille- Baybrook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite H110, Houston, TX 77546
#22. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8060, Houston, TX 77056
Tripadvisor

#21. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Kirby Dr Suite A100, Houston, TX 77098
#20. Artisans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3201 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006-6644
Tripadvisor

#19. Rainbow Lodge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2011 Ella Blvd at East TC Jester, Houston, TX 77008-2701
Tripadvisor

#18. Caracol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700
Tripadvisor

#17. Brennan's of Houston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (978 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006-6692
#16. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010
Tripadvisor

#15. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800
#14. Etoile Cuisine et Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd Suite 11, Houston, TX 77056-3223
Tripadvisor

#13. Peli Peli South African Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd B2515, Houston, TX 77056-5673
#12. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,597 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8250 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-2702
#11. Masraff's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024-1382
#10. State Of Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002
Tripadvisor

#9. Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403
Tripadvisor

#8. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920
Tripadvisor

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
#6. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (919 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616
Tripadvisor

#5. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,047 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
Tripadvisor

#4. BCN Taste & Tradition

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006-5516
Tripadvisor

#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (629 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Suite 200, Houston, TX 77024
Tripadvisor

#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
#1. Taste of Texas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,875 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001
