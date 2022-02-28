ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Memphis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#24. Napa Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Ste 122, Memphis, TN 38117
Tripadvisor

#23. Mesquite Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126
Tripadvisor

#22. 117 Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107
Tripadvisor

#21. Cafe Society

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 212 N Evergreen St, Memphis, TN 38112-5210
Tripadvisor

#20. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
Tripadvisor

#19. Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 524 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5342
Tripadvisor

#18. Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 80 Monroe Ave Ste L1, Memphis, TN 38103-2481
Tripadvisor

#17. Porch and Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
Tripadvisor

#16. Gray Canary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4111
Tripadvisor

#15. Itta Bena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Second Ave., Memphis, TN 38103
Tripadvisor

#14. River Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5871 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3949
Tripadvisor

#13. Acre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 690 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4706
Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710
Tripadvisor

#11. Coastal Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 415 Great View Dr E Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134-2507
Tripadvisor

#10. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119
Tripadvisor

#9. Chez Philippe - The Peabody Memphis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638
Tripadvisor

#8. Restaurant Iris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2146 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4229
Tripadvisor

#7. Erling Jensen Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1044 S Yates Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-2801
Tripadvisor

#6. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103
Tripadvisor

#4. Paulette's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918
Tripadvisor

#3. Itta Bena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (534 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
Tripadvisor

#2. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217
Tripadvisor

#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101
