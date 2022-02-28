Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Memphis that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#24. Napa Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Ste 122, Memphis, TN 38117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Mesquite Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. 117 Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Cafe Society

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 212 N Evergreen St, Memphis, TN 38112-5210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 524 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5342

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 80 Monroe Ave Ste L1, Memphis, TN 38103-2481

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Porch and Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Gray Canary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4111

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Itta Bena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 145 Second Ave., Memphis, TN 38103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. River Oaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5871 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3949

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Acre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 690 S Perkins Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Coastal Fish Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 415 Great View Dr E Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134-2507

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Chez Philippe - The Peabody Memphis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Restaurant Iris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2146 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4229

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Erling Jensen Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1044 S Yates Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-2801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (682 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Paulette's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Itta Bena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (534 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Folk's Folly Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,760 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

- Read more on Tripadvisor