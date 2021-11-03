Looking for something to do in Philly this weekend? Dilworth Park ice rink returns

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The weather is usually an indication of the pending holiday season, but this year, it’s the return of our favorite winter activities.

The ice rink comes back to Dilworth Park this week, and many of Philly’s pastimes, like Christmas Village, are set to follow. In the meantime, there are a couple of rare opportunities to party with Philly legends Questlove and Darren Sproles — yes, really.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink returns to Dilworth Park Photo credit Center City District by Matt Stanley

EVENT: Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink returns to Dilworth Park

DATE/TIME: Begins Friday, 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St., Center City

DETAILS: Halloween may have just ended, but ice skating will be here to stay seven days a week until the end of February. Reserve your tickets in advance for a 90-minute skating session.

PRICE: Kids under 10 are $5, adults are $7; skate rentals are $10

EVENT: Maybe This Year Hulu release party

DATE/TIME: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Chickie’s & Pete’s Beer Garden, 1526 Packer Ave., South Philadelphia

DETAILS: “ Maybe This Year ” documents the Philadelphia Eagles and their 2017-18 Super Bowl-winning season from the eyes of their die-hard fans. The documentary is now on Hulu, and in celebration, there will be a release party at Chickie’s & Pete’s , featuring an appearance by Darren Sproles, 2018 Super Bowl champion running back, as well as plenty of food and drink specials.

PRICE: Pay as you go

EVENT: Life is Magic: Jon Dorenbos

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Event Center at Live!, 900 Packer Ave., South Philadelphia

DETAILS: Former Philadelphia Eagle long snapper Jon Dorenbos is bringing his skills as a musician to Live! Casino and Hotel. In an interview with KYW Newsradio sports anchor and reporter Dave Uram, Dorenbos explained the name of his show, Life is Magic, comes from “all the decisions every day to find happiness.”

PRICE: Tickets start at $45

EVENT: Gritty 5K

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 7 a.m.

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., South Philadelphia

DETAILS: This year for the Gritty 5K , fans have the option to run in person or virtually. In a letter, Gritty encourages participants to make a DIY Gritty costume and bring friends: “If you can’t make it to my 5K, that’s okay because you can also run, jog, walk, idc it virtually. You literally do not have an excuse.”

PRICE: $55 to race in person, $45 for the virtual option

EVENT: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opening weekend

DATE: Thursday through Saturday

WHERE: Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal St., Fishtown

DETAILS: Brooklyn Bowl opens to the public Thursday night, and it has a jam-packed weekend of performances, including Philly’s own Questlove for Bowl Train, Soulive, George Porter Jr. and more. The venue also has 24 lanes for bowling, two bars and food options.

PRICE: Prices vary

EVENT: Trail Opening Celebration

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: 56th Street Plaza, west side of the Schuylkill River, West Philadelphia

DETAILS: The newest segment of the Schuylkill Banks opens this weekend, which extends the trail 1,800 feet from the 56th Street Plaza to the vicinity of 61st Street. There will be free bike rentals, giveaways and fall-inspired beverages to sip on.

PRICE: Free to attend

EVENT: Opening Nights for Young Money

DATE/TIME: Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St., Center City

DETAILS: Azuka Theatre returns for live and in-person performances with the world premiere of Young Money , created by a Philadelphia playwright and showcasing talents from artists around the region. The play follows new hip-hop chart-topper Kila-T and Gardenia, who, after being laid off from her job of 20 years, now cleans the artist’s dressing room.

PRICE: Pay what you decide

EVENT: Ciderfest

DATE/TIME: Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Woodford Mansion, 2300 N. 33rd St., Strawberry Mansion

DETAILS: Sip on local ciders while listening to live music and exploring the grounds of the 1756 national landmark mansion. If you upgrade your basic ticket, there is an option to enjoy a picnic with charcuterie and more, prepared by Liberty Kitchen.

PRICE: Tickets start at $25 with registration

EVENT: Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival: Fall Fest

DATE: Sunday through Nov. 20

WHERE: Various venues around Philadelphia; online streaming available

DETAILS: Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media (PJFM) celebrates and advances Jewish storytelling with its 41st annual film festival. This year, there will be in-person options, live streams and virtual on-demand options.

PRICE: Prices vary

EVENT: Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival

DATE: Thursday through Nov. 14

WHERE: Online and at the Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St., Callowhill

DETAILS: Founded in 2008, the Philadelphia Asian American Film and Filmmakers wanted to focus on supporting the growing Asian filmmaking community. The 14th annual festival will be a hybrid model with in-person events taking place at the Asian Arts Initiative.

PRICE: Prices vary

EVENT: CraftMONTH

DATE: Through the end of November

WHERE: Various venues in Philadelphia

DETAILS: CraftMONTH showcases Philadelphia as a national center of craft-making, featuring an environmental effects symposium , a craft show , demonstrations and hands-on explorations, and more.

PRICE: Prices vary

EVENT: Haunted Medford Main Street Ghost Walk

DATE/TIME: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Center, Life in Balance, 45 South Main St. Medford, New Jersey

DETAILS: Walk through the historic Medford Village with experienced psychic mediums as guides from The Center, Life in Balance. There will be three different haunted locations where the guides will use paranormal detection instruments.

PRICE: $29 with registration

EVENT: Seeds of Sustainability

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Wagner Free Institute of Science, 1700 W. Montgomery Ave., North Philadelphia

DETAILS: How can we all be more sustainable? Join the Wagner to learn about native plants, diets and how they affect our bones, and taste pawpaw butter and fruit harvested from the ground. Special guests include community leader and nutrition expert Arnett Woodall and Barbara Bluejay Michalski of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania.

PRICE: Free to attend