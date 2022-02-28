Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Knoxville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#10. Leconte

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 800 S Gay St 2700 Plaza Tower, Knoxville, TN 37929-9729

Tripadvisor

#9. Kitchen 919

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5448 Homberg Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919

Tripadvisor

#8. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 111 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1043

Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (230 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11287 Parkside Dr #14, Knoxville, TN 37934

Tripadvisor

#6. Emilia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 16 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404

Tripadvisor

#5. Bistro By The Tracks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 215 Brookview Centre Way Suite 109, Knoxville, TN 37919-4053

Tripadvisor

#4. J.C. Holdway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 501 Union Ave Located at the corner of Walnut St. & 501 Union Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902-2115

Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN 37915

Tripadvisor

#2. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Tripadvisor

#1. Lonesome Dove Knoxville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007

