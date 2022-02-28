DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Norfolk that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#11. Vintage Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 999 Waterside Dr, Norfolk, VA 23510-3300

#10. 350 Grace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 W 22nd St Next to Just Cupcakes, Norfolk, VA 23517-2107

#9. The Restaurant at Four Eleven York

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 409 W York St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1114

#8. Todd Jurich's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 150 W Main St Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23510-1684

#7. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 Monticelle Avenue, Space 147 Ste 147, Norfolk, VA 23510

#6. Cafe Europa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 319 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23704-3706

#5. Byrd & Baldwin Bro Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 116 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510-1804

#4. 456 Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 456 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1914

#3. Voila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 509 Botetourt St, Norfolk, VA 23510-1107

#2. Chartreuse Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 205 E City Hall Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510-1702

#1. Saltine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,465 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 100 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

