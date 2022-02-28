Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Chicago that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Maple & Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808

#29. Mon Ami Gabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL 60614-3456

#28. Coco Pazzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4420

#27. Catch 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1723

#26. Kinzie Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760

#25. CDA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 20 E Chestnut St Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611-2664

#24. Le Colonial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 57 E. Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60611-1422

#23. Picollo Sogno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642-7687

#22. Les Nomades

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611-3258

#21. Shanghai Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2508

#20. Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,497 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1021 Atlas Peak Road, Chicago, IL 60611-1208

#19. Tortoise Supper Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5411

#18. Momotaro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 820 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607-1728

#17. RPM Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,038 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 52 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-4805

#16. Swift & Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299

#15. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,776 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1028 N Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

#14. Cherry Circle Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 S Michigan Ave Between Madison Street & Monroe Street, The Loop, Chicago, IL 60603-3300

#13. RL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 115 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2010

#12. RPM Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627

#11. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713

#10. The Lobby

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 108 E Superior St Peninsula Hotel, Chicago, IL 60611-2508

#9. Shaw's Crab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 21 E Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60611-3512

#8. Roka Akor - Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 456 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4517

#7. Alinea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,553 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1723 North Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5501

#6. Boka Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1729 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5537

#5. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,529 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,076 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (937 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 521 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

#2. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533

#1. Oriole

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 661 W. Walnut St., Chicago, IL 60661

