ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FT7YR_0clMeFNR00
Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Chicago that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLoe9_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#30. Maple & Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (624 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8 W Maple St, Chicago, IL 60610-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg2Cx_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Mon Ami Gabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 N Lincoln Park W, Chicago, IL 60614-3456
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY1FT_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#28. Coco Pazzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B91NC_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#27. Catch 35

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601-1723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lntDa_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#26. Kinzie Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-2760
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiwri_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#25. CDA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 E Chestnut St Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, Chicago, IL 60611-2664
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nP7aT_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#24. Le Colonial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 57 E. Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60611-1422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Picollo Sogno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642-7687
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG5P0_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#22. Les Nomades

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611-3258
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgd1B_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#21. Shanghai Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,497 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1021 Atlas Peak Road, Chicago, IL 60611-1208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWDfe_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tortoise Supper Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 350 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654-5411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Momotaro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 820 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607-1728
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHTub_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#17. RPM Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,038 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 52 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-4805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXCW4_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Swift & Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1299
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVeYI_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,776 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1028 N Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ6bu_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cherry Circle Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 S Michigan Ave Between Madison Street & Monroe Street, The Loop, Chicago, IL 60603-3300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. RL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 115 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbEml_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#12. RPM Steak

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (909 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 66 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6kqo_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (415 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 615 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA2zo_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Lobby

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 108 E Superior St Peninsula Hotel, Chicago, IL 60611-2508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sB9Oo_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Shaw's Crab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 21 E Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60611-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRqI8_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Roka Akor - Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 456 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0XyY_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Alinea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1723 North Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Boka Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1729 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614-5537
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGkrJ_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 218 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654-4908
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1ZWB_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,076 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM8Nv_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (937 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 521 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHqRW_0clMeFNR00
Tripadvisor

#2. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3533
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Oriole

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 661 W. Walnut St., Chicago, IL 60661
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fast Food#Fine Dining#Shanghai#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Maple Ash Rating#American Price#Il 60610 2808#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#French#Coco Pazzo Rating#Italian#Tuscan#Il 60654
CBS News

These are the corporations that have pulled out of Russia

Car shipments were paused. Beer stopped flowing. Cargo ships dropped port calls, and oil companies cut their pipelines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some of the world's best known brands — from Apple to Disney and Ikea — to abruptly exit a country that's become a global outcast.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy