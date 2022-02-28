DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Green Bay that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#9. Bleu Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2200 Dickinson Rd, De Pere, WI 54115-4056

#8. The English Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3597 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-9793

#7. The Walnut Room at Hotel Northland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 304 N Adams St Hotel Northland, Green Bay, WI 54301-5144

#6. Union Hotel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 N Broadway, De Pere, WI 54115-2583

#5. Black & Tan Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 130 E Walnut, Green Bay, WI 54301

#4. Taverne In The Sky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1950 S Ridge Rd Lodge Kohler, Green Bay, WI 54304-4125

#3. Republic Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 218 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5142

#2. Chefusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 307 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2706

#1. Chives Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1749 Riverside Dr Suamico, Wisconsin 54173, Green Bay, WI 54173-8185

