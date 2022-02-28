Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Newark that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#11. Jungsik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Harrison St, New York City, NY 10013-2810

#10. Corso 98

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 98 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042-3851

#9. Liberty House Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 76 Audrey Zapp Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07305-4127

#8. Piattino: A Neighborhood Bistro

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3 Brewster Road Newark International Airport Terminal B, Newark, NJ 07114

#7. Amanda's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 908 Washington St Ste A, Hoboken, NJ 07030-5152

#6. Bistro d'Azur

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Mediterranean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 Academy St, South Orange, NJ 07079-1906

#5. Cafe Matisse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 167 Park Ave, Rutherford, NJ 07070-2307

#4. Fascino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 331 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042-3628

#3. Highlawn Pavilion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (390 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Eagle Rock Reservation, West Orange, NJ 07052

#2. Lorena's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 168 Maplewood Ave Ste E, Maplewood, NJ 07040-2582

#1. Nanina's in the Park

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 540 Mill St, Belleville, NJ 07109-1604

