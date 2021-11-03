St. Louisan named nominee for L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth award

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Marian McCord pledge that she would turn the tragedy of her 18-year-old son taking his own life in 2004 into something to make her community better. Her work as the Executive Director of CHADS Coalition , a program that protects young lives by advancing awareness and prevention of depression and suicide, has made her a nominee for the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth award.

The St. Louis native is one of 10 women in the US nominated for the 16th annual award which recognizes the philanthropic achievements of a non-profit leader. She has earned $20,000 in funding from L'Oréal Paris with the nomination. If she wins the final award, she'll be given an additional $25,000.

But she needs your help. Now through November 30, you can vote for her once per day at WomenofWorth.com .

We are SO excited that we can finally share some amazing news: our very own Executive Director Marian McCord is a 2021 L... Posted by CHADS Coalition for Mental Health on Monday, November 1, 2021

McCord lost her son 2004. He was a star athlete at Oakville High School and leader among his peers. She founded CHADS in memory of her son the following year and has since offered programs for children and families in St. Louis County to advance the awareness and prevention of depression and suicide.

She is the first woman from Missouri to ever be selected.

Here are this year's 10 nominees:

• Amanda Munz – Long Island, NY; Founder, The Fashion Foundation : addresses sustainability within the fashion industry by selling excess fashion samples, with proceeds supporting local schoolchildren

• Ashley Rhodes-Courter – St. Petersburg, FL; Founder & Executive Director, Sustainable Families LLC : educates, supports and strengthens high-risk and high-conflict families by creating access to mental health, educational, nutritional and other care opportunities

• Briana Daniel – Orlando, FL; Founder, Street Team Movement, Inc . :restores hope to individuals impacted by homelessness by providing them with laundry and remedial aid distributed through vending machines

• Lara MacGregor – Louisville, KY; Founder, Hope Scarves : supports people facing cancer through scarves and stories

• Marian McCord – St. Louis, MO; Co-founder, CHADS Coalition for Mental Health : saves young lives by advancing awareness and prevention of depression and suicide

• Michelle Tran – New York, NY; Co-founder, Soar Over Hate : Combats anti-Asian hate and xenophobia by equipping Asian Americans with personal safety devices, need-based scholarships and culturally competent therapy

• Natalie Guo – Boston, MA; Founder, Off Their Plate : empowers local minority-led kitchens to deliver the restorative power of wholesome meals to those experiencing hardship

• Natalie Wilson – Washington, D.C.; Co-founder, Black & Missing Foundation : brings awareness to missing people of color, educates the minority community on personal safety, and provides vital resources to help family and friends of missing persons

• Pooja Chandrashekar – Potomac Falls, VA; Founder & CEO, ProjectCSGirls : Inspires girls to pursue computer science and technology a national competition, hands-on STEM workshops and mentorship programs

• Starr Davis – Miami, FL; Founder, The Starr Institute, Inc.: educates, engages and empowers youth and the community about child sexual abuse and exploitation

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram