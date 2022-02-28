ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Boston that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Basile - Fine Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 162 Columbus Ave Back Bay / South End, Boston, MA 02116-5235
#29. Parker's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (645 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 60 School St Omni Hotel, Boston, MA 02108-4109
#28. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (660 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 40 Court St, Boston, MA 02108
#27. Ruka Restobar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Peruvian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 505 Washington St The Godfrey Hotel, Boston, MA 02111-1211
#26. Bistro du Midi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (594 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 272 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116-3917
#25. Boston Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2140
#24. Bricco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,023 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2322
#23. No. 9 Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 9 Park St, Boston, MA 02108-4804
#22. Lucca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (559 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2302
#21. UNI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 370A Commonwealth Ave The Eliot Hotel, Boston, MA 02215
#20. Scampo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 215 Charles St Liberty Hotel, Boston, MA 02114-3001
#19. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Seaport Ln 2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210-2001
#18. Yvonne's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108-4733
#17. Ristorante Toscano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 47 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4605
#16. Abe & Louie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,892 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
#15. Mooo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108-2902
#14. Menton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 354 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210-1295
#13. La Voile

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 261 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116-2402
#12. O Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9 East St, Boston, MA 02111-2849
#11. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045
#10. Grill 23 & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116-5108
#9. Deuxave

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 371 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02115-1811
#8. Prezza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113
#7. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116-3936
#6. Sorellina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5713
#5. Ostra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,053 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116-5447
#4. Atlantic Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,838 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 761 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116
#3. Mistral

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 223 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5113
#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 900 Boylston St Hynes Convention Ctr, Boston, MA 02115-3101
#1. Mamma Maria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113-2404
