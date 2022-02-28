Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Boston that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Basile - Fine Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 162 Columbus Ave Back Bay / South End, Boston, MA 02116-5235

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Parker's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (645 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 60 School St Omni Hotel, Boston, MA 02108-4109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (660 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 40 Court St, Boston, MA 02108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Ruka Restobar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Peruvian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 505 Washington St The Godfrey Hotel, Boston, MA 02111-1211

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Bistro du Midi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (594 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 272 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116-3917

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Boston Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1375 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2140

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Bricco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,023 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. No. 9 Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 9 Park St, Boston, MA 02108-4804

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Lucca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (559 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. UNI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 370A Commonwealth Ave The Eliot Hotel, Boston, MA 02215

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Scampo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (702 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 215 Charles St Liberty Hotel, Boston, MA 02114-3001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (467 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Seaport Ln 2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210-2001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Yvonne's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Winter Pl, Boston, MA 02108-4733

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Ristorante Toscano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 47 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114-4605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Abe & Louie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,892 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 793 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Mooo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108-2902

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Menton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 354 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210-1295

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. La Voile

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (676 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 261 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116-2402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. O Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9 East St, Boston, MA 02111-2849

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210-2045

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Grill 23 & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 161 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116-5108

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Deuxave

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 371 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02115-1811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Prezza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 24 Fleet St, Boston, MA 02113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 75 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116-3936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Sorellina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5713

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ostra

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,053 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Charles St S, Boston, MA 02116-5447

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Atlantic Fish Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,838 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 761 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Mistral

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 223 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 900 Boylston St Hynes Convention Ctr, Boston, MA 02115-3101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mamma Maria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113-2404

- Read more on Tripadvisor