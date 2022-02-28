ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruppK_0clMe6W900
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Charlotte that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOBGJ_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#30. Angeline's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sCFC_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#29. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4777 Sharon Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210-3759
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRMf1_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#28. Baku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4515 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3521
Tripadvisor

#27. Bonterra

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1829 Cleveland Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-4701
Tripadvisor

#26. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3214
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5Jlp_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#25. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4335 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209-4602
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaOsS_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#24. Aqua E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4219 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4085
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0nz3_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#23. Stagioni

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqotf_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#22. Bentley's on 27

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 27th Floor Charlotte Plaza 201 S College Street, Charlotte, NC 28244
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z33I_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#21. Barrington's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7822 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-4945
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Srpew_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#20. BLT Steak Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 110 North College Street The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, NC 28202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjhDK_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#19. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 227 W Trade St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1675
Tripadvisor

#18. The Palm - Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6705-B Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDULk_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#17. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 S Tryon Street Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28280
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJIrk_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#16. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Tripadvisor

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OasVG_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#14. Heirloom Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8470 Bellhaven Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216-6103
Tripadvisor

#13. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 South Boulevard Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203
Tripadvisor

#12. Bernardin's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 435 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2792
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486qU3_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#11. Beef & Bottle Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2841
Tripadvisor

#10. Fahrenheit Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 S Caldwell St 21st Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202-2793
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0517hE_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#9. Gallery Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy The Ballantyne Hotel, Charlotte, NC 28277-2484
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg7lk_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#8. Chima Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QA16A_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 E Trade St Suite C-110, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404
Tripadvisor

#6. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBvD0_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#5. Luce Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078
Tripadvisor

#4. Dresslers Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Ste 125E, Charlotte, NC 28204-3416
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmjEN_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1ayH_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#2. The Fig Tree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (763 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226W5J_0clMe6W900
Tripadvisor

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 901 S Kings Dr Ste 140B #140b, Charlotte, NC 28204-2916
Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

