KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Charlotte that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Angeline's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1912

#29. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4777 Sharon Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28210-3759

#28. Baku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4515 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3521

#27. Bonterra

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1829 Cleveland Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-4701

#26. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3214

#25. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4335 Barclay Downs Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209-4602

#24. Aqua E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4219 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4085

#23. Stagioni

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371

#22. Bentley's on 27

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 27th Floor Charlotte Plaza 201 S College Street, Charlotte, NC 28244

#21. Barrington's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7822 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-4945

#20. BLT Steak Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 110 North College Street The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, NC 28202

#19. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 227 W Trade St Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28202-1675

#18. The Palm - Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6705-B Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210

#17. Eddie V's Prime Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 S Tryon Street Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28280

#16. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (314 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 South Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

#15. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

#14. Heirloom Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8470 Bellhaven Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216-6103

#13. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1928 South Boulevard Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203

#12. Bernardin's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 435 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2792

#11. Beef & Bottle Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (393 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2841

#10. Fahrenheit Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 S Caldwell St 21st Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202-2793

#9. Gallery Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy The Ballantyne Hotel, Charlotte, NC 28277-2484

#8. Chima Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 139 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 210 E Trade St Suite C-110, Charlotte, NC 28202-2404

#6. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4725 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170, Charlotte, NC 28210-4270

#5. Luce Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078

#4. Dresslers Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Ste 125E, Charlotte, NC 28204-3416

#3. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,048 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

#2. The Fig Tree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (763 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411

#1. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 901 S Kings Dr Ste 140B #140b, Charlotte, NC 28204-2916

