Philadelphia-area hospitals, pharmacies move to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand for kids 5-11

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Many hospitals, health systems, and pharmacies around greater Philadelphia are getting set to vaccinate kids age 5 to 11, now that the CDC has signed off on Pfizer's vaccine for that age group.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been working on a plan to launch clinics at some of its primary care locations to vaccinate these eligible patients who are between 5 and 11 years old. Officials say those families don't have to call them; they'll be contacted with information about how to make an appointment.

On Thursday, Dr. Ala Stanford is having a clinic at her Center for Health Equity at 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue. It is for kids ages 5 to 17 and their guardians, who need to register first.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wollensky says trust is a big part of this effort.

"We know parents have questions, and we want to give parents the information that they need, communicate with them, have them ask the questions of their trusted messengers, hear their pediatricians, their pharmacists. And that's where we will be distributing the vaccine," she said.

Main Line Health is planning on having vaccination events at Paoli Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center , and it is partnering with Nemours Children's Health, which will have events in Philadelphia, Concordville, Villanova and Collegeville.

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia says the plan is to start next week, though an independent pharmacy on location may start a little bit earlier.

These are just some examples of places getting the ball rolling.

Parents race to get their kids first vaccinations at area pharmacies

One day after the CDC gave the final green light for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old, some parents were scrambling to get their kids the first shot and relieved when they found an appointment at local pharmacies.

Jaime Alderfer said her household is immunocompromised. She and her husband are vaccinated and boostered, but the vaccine hadn’t been an option for their 10-year-old daughter Lexi, until now.

“I’m just so grateful. It’s so hard to put into works because I felt like I was watching the news like a hawk, (wondering) ‘When was it going to be approved?’ and it just felt like Christmas came early," said Jaime.

Lexi got her first Pfizer shot at Eric’s Rx Shoppe in Horsham on the first day it was available.

“It means a lot to know that I’m protected and to know that also protects the people around me," said Jaime. "And I am really grateful that I could get vaccinated.”

“Craziness," said Marc Ost is co-owner of Eric’s Rx Shoppe.

"We have two school clinics next week that we’re strating and our phone has been ringing non-stop with parents trying to get appointments.”

Samantha Calabrese, 9, got her shot. She said she was a little scared of the needle, but she offered advice to others her age.

“I’ll tell my friends that it won’t hurt," she said. "It’s just like one pinch and then you’re done.”

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Largest national pharmacies taking appointments

Walgreens and CVS have started accepting appointment times for children, which parents can schedule online.

CVS will start administering the Pfizer version of the vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, according to spokesperson Joe Goode.

As for Walgreens, the company said it would start administering the shot for children in thousands of stores across the country on Saturday.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is just as important to protect children as other routine immunizations are, and the expanded eligibility will help children stay in school safely and prevent severe illness due to COVID-19," Kevin Ban, Walgreens' chief medical officer, said in a statement Wednesday.

Some Walgreens locations are even expected to receive shipments of the children's dosage of the vaccine this week, the company said on Wednesday.

Pharmacies will not be the only place children can get the shot, as pediatricians and primary care doctors will also provide the jab. In addition, clinics at certain schools will also have the shot available to students.

The U.S. has already ordered enough vaccine doses to cover all 28 million American children within the newly eligible age range.

Presidential adviser Jeffery Zients shared on Monday that the Biden administration's distribution program will be "running at full strength" the week of Nov. 8.

To find the closest available vaccine appointment for children visit vaccines.gov , which is being updated to list all locations available.