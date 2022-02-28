DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Greensboro that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#11. La Rue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 403 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2112

#10. White and Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 215 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602

#9. DI Valletta Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-8286

#8. Marisol

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5834 High Pt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-7069

#7. B. Christopher's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2446

#6. MJ's Steak and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 620 Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-4242

#5. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 800 Green Valley Road Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408

#4. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3342 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-4806

#3. Undercurrent Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 327 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401-2101

#2. Print Works Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7018

#1. 1618 West Seafood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27403-1209

