Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#28. RH Rooftop Restaurant Columbus

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4120 Worth Avenue Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219

#27. Mitchell's Steakhouse - Crosswoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7619 Huntington Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-5679

#26. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228

#25. Kihachi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2667 Federated Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-4991

#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009

#23. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 515 Park St, Columbus, OH 43215-2039

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3965 New Bond St Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6125

#21. Veritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11 W Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-2808

#20. The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 50 W Broad Street Inside LeVeque Tower - Mezzanine Level, Columbus, OH 43215-3301

#19. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040

#18. The Top Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614

#17. Smith & Wollensky - Columbus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219

#15. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215

#14. Columbus Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1245 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3118

#13. Pasqualone's Ristorante

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607

#12. The Avenue Steak Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212

#11. Eddie Merlot's Columbus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1570 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042

#10. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691

#8. Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 263 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206-2323

#7. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080

#6. The Guild House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010

#5. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6069

#4. Martini Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

#3. Lindey's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206-1182

#2. Mitchell's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219

#1. The Refectory Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2610

