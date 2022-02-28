ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Columbus that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#28. RH Rooftop Restaurant Columbus

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4120 Worth Avenue Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219
Tripadvisor

#27. Mitchell's Steakhouse - Crosswoods

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7619 Huntington Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43235-5679
Tripadvisor

#26. Final Cut Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd Hollywood Casino Columbus, Columbus, OH 43228
Tripadvisor

#25. Kihachi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2667 Federated Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-4991
Tripadvisor

#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 511 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2009
Tripadvisor

#23. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 515 Park St, Columbus, OH 43215-2039
Tripadvisor

#22. McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3965 New Bond St Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6125
Tripadvisor

#21. Veritas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11 W Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-2808
Tripadvisor

#20. The Keep Kitchen & Liquor Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 50 W Broad Street Inside LeVeque Tower - Mezzanine Level, Columbus, OH 43215-3301
Tripadvisor

#19. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2040
Tripadvisor

#18. The Top Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209-2614
Tripadvisor

#17. Smith & Wollensky - Columbus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4145 The Strand, Columbus, OH 43219-6120
Tripadvisor

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4040 Easton Station Suite E 105 Suite E 105, Columbus, OH 43219
Tripadvisor

#15. Mitchell's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 45 N Third St, Columbus, OH 43215
Tripadvisor

#14. Columbus Fish Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1245 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212-3118
Tripadvisor

#13. Pasqualone's Ristorante

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5766 Emporium Sq, Columbus, OH 43215-3607
Tripadvisor

#12. The Avenue Steak Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1307 Grandview Ave Ste 3013, Columbus, OH 43212
Tripadvisor

#11. Eddie Merlot's Columbus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1570 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
Tripadvisor

#10. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 89 E Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215-2512
Tripadvisor

#9. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 E Campus View Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235-5691
Tripadvisor

#8. Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 263 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206-2323
Tripadvisor

#7. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 569 N High St The Cap at Union Station, Columbus, OH 43215-2080
Tripadvisor

#6. The Guild House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 624 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2010
Tripadvisor

#5. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4014 Townsfair Way, Columbus, OH 43219-6069
Tripadvisor

#4. Martini Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 445 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Tripadvisor

#3. Lindey's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206-1182
Tripadvisor

#2. Mitchell's Ocean Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4002 Easton Sta, Columbus, OH 43219
Tripadvisor

#1. The Refectory Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2610
