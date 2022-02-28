KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Jacksonville that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#18. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32266-5249

#17. The River Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 1 Independent Dr Sutie 3500, Jacksonville, FL 32202-5039

#16. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4634 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246

#15. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy #101, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7279

#14. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 E Coastline Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

#13. ChopHouse Thirteen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 11362 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223-7960

#12. Cowford Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 E. Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

#11. Chart House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1501 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-9034

#10. III Forks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9822 Tapestry Park Cir Ste 111, Jacksonville, FL 32246-9259

#9. La Cena Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 911 Edgewood Ave South West on Edgewood Ave S. on Roosevelt Blvd. Off street parking behind restaurant, Jacksonville, FL 32205-5340

#8. Wine Cellar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1314 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8199

#7. Matthew's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2107 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207-3370

#6. Bistro AIX

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (422 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1440 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8551

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5197 Big Island Dr St. Johns Towne Center, Jacksonville, FL 32246

#4. Marker 32

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (477 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14549 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-2301

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1201 Riverplace Boulevard Crown Plaza Hotel, Jacksonville, FL 32207-9009

#2. Restaurant Orsay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (977 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3630 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205-8336

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, South American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4483 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-5402

