Waco, TX

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Waco, according to Tripadvisor

 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Waco that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kR2iV_0clMduA500
Tripadvisor

#3. Z's at the Curry

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (2 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not availabl
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 611 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701-1357
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lTQ2_0clMduA500
Tripadvisor

#2. Diamondback's

- Rating: 4 of 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 217 Mary Ave, Waco, TX 76701-2233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQTlz_0clMduA500
Tripadvisor

#1. One Thirty Five Prime

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1201 Hewitt Dr Suite 110, Waco, TX 76712-8833
- Read more on Tripadvisor

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
